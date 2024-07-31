Vertical Farming Market worth $13.7 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=221795343

Browse in-depth TOC on "Vertical Farming Market"

110 – Tables

70 – Figures

250 – Pages

Vertical Farming Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 5.6 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 13.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By offering, growth mechanism, structure, crop type, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge High start-up costs Key Market Opportunities Reduced environmental impact from agriculture by the adoption of vertical farming Key Market Drivers Year-round crop production irrespective of weather conditions

Hardware segment to account for the largest market share in the forecasted year.

The hardware segment is claimed to have the biggest share in the vertical farm market owing to their role as a necessity for managing climate for plant crops. This segment consists of the lighting, water and nutrient supply, environmental control and other instruments, which are important in the hydroponic system. Amongst these, the most profound has been observed in the area of lighting; LED lighting systems are crucial in providing the right light intensities needed for the growth of plants while conserving energy to the maximum. Additionally, an advanced means for controlling climate parameters such as temperature, humidity and CO2 level ensures optimum growing conditions all year round. Therefore, with the fresh food and local, sustainable products gaining interest constantly, the hardware solutions market should also continue to rise steadily thus confirming the key role played by the hardware segment on the vertical farming market.

Building-based vertical farms likely to dominate the overall market between 2024 and 2029.

There are several reasons why the building based vertical farm structures has been made to dominant the main actors of the overall vertical farm market. First of all, they allow being placed in any location no matter what climatic conditions in this area or outside are. This makes them particularly adequate for any country or part of the world that faces issues of conventional farming such as deserts or cities. Second of all, high efficiency is peculiar to the building-based VFs because those constructions may fit the use of water, space, and energies in the best way. Such farms can therefore be able to generate more yields per unit of area and this is because of vertical stacking.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=221795343

North America is expected to hold the significant share of the vertical farming market during the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to have significant market share in vertical farming industry owing to several factors, which would increase the acceptance and feasibility of this concept. This growth is attributed specifically to the emerging market pull for fresh localized produce, which is in line with the farm-to-table concept that is steadily gaining ground the world over. The U. S remains the most dominant in this market because of the strong support in funding for vertical farming technologies, favorable regulatory framework, and higher economic status to support venture capital funding. Also, issues like population density, limited availability of land for cultivation, and changes in climate over the years make vertical farming the best solution in the region. Biologging industry leaders such as AeroFarms and Plenty are at the forefront of revolutionizing hydroponics and automating them, a factor that will impact the growth of the sector. As such, these factors render the North American region relevant to continue dominating the Vertical Farming industry.

The key companies that offer vertical farming companies include Signify (Netherlands), Freight Farms (US), AeroFarms (US), Sky Greens (Singapore), Spread (Japan), Plenty (US), Valoya (Finland), Osram (Germany), Everlight Electronics (Taiwan), and Heliospectra AB (Sweden).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=221795343

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Grow Lights Market by Offering (Hardware, Software & Services), Wattage (<300, >=300), Spectrum (Full Spectrum, Limited Spectrum), Cultivated Plant, Installation Type, Lighting Type, Sales Channel, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Smart Agriculture Market by Size, Share, Statistics and Industry Growth Analysis Report by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Agriculture Type, Farm Size (Large, Medium, Small), Application (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring) and Region ( America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Row) - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/vertical-farming-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/vertical-farming.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets