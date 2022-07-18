Vertical Farming Technologies Market Size to Grow by USD 8.52 billion, 4D Bios Inc. and AeroFarms LLC Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Jul 18, 2022, 19:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical farming technologies include climate control systems, grow lights, farm management systems, and material handling systems that help in growing plants without the use of soil.
The vertical farming technologies market size is expected to grow by USD 8.52 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.74% during the forecast period.
Make confident business decisions using the insights and analysis provided by Technavio. Download a Sample Report
Access our report with exhibits on "Vertical Farming Technologies Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026". View our Report Snapshot
Major Driver
The growing focus on reducing labor costs for farming is driving the growth of the market. Manual labor is needed on-site only for planting and packaging crops. The cost of access is one of the major costs associated with farming. The cost required for laborers to spend on the farm for walking, riding scissor lifts, retrieving growing channels, and checking the crops is also included. However, this cost can be reduced with the help of vertical farming technologies such as zip racks and stacked NFT. Hence, such technologies can increase labor efficiency and reduce costs. Such factors will drive the vertical farming technologies market growth during the forecast period.
Major Vertical Farming Technologies Companies
4D Bios Inc., AeroFarms LLC, Agrilution Systems GmbH, Altius Farms, Bowery Farming Inc., Eden Green Technology, Freight Farms Inc., Gronska Stadsodling, Grow Pod Solutions, GrowUp Farms Ltd., Hort Americas LLC, IGS Ltd., Indoor Urban Farming GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, SANANBIO, Sky Greens, Swegreens, Urban Crop Solutions, Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd, and Vertical Future Ltd., among others, are the major vendors operating in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- 4D Bios Inc. - The company offers amlodipine besylate used for hypertensive and anginal condition.
- AeroFarms LLC - Under this segment, the company manufactures generic pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients.
- Agrilution Systems GmbH - The company offers amlodipine besylate tablets which are used for the treatment of hypertension.
- Altius Farms - The company offers amlodipine besylate used for hypertensive and anginal condition.
- Bowery Farming Inc. - The company offers amlodipine besylate which is used to treat problems related to cardiovascular conditions.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000
Vertical Farming Technologies Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Hydroponics - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Aeroponics - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Aquaponics - size and forecast 2021-2026
Vertical Farming Technologies Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
Do you want to know how each segment contributes to the market growth? View an Exclusive Sample Report
Revenue-generating Application Segments
The hydroponics segment will have the highest contribution to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the growing inclination of end-users toward patented hydroponics systems and the availability of hydroponics with advanced robotics controls.
Related Reports
Aeroponics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Precision Agriculture Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Vertical Farming Technologies Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.74%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 8.52 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
24.36
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Japan, China, and The Netherlands
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
4D Bios Inc., AeroFarms LLC, Agrilution Systems GmbH, Altius Farms, Bowery Farming Inc., Eden Green Technology, Freight Farms Inc., Gronska Stadsodling, Grow Pod Solutions, GrowUp Farms Ltd., Hort Americas LLC, IGS Ltd., Indoor Urban Farming GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, SANANBIO, Sky Greens, Swegreens, Urban Crop Solutions, Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd, and Vertical Future Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Hydroponics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Hydroponics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hydroponics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Hydroponics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hydroponics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Aeroponics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Aeroponics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Aeroponics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Aeroponics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Aeroponics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Aquaponics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Aquaponics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Aquaponics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Aquaponics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Aquaponics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 4D Bios Inc.
- Exhibit 93: 4D Bios Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: 4D Bios Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: 4D Bios Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 AeroFarms LLC
- Exhibit 96: AeroFarms LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 97: AeroFarms LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 98: AeroFarms LLC - Key offerings
- 10.5 Agrilution Systems GmbH
- Exhibit 99: Agrilution Systems GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Agrilution Systems GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 101: Agrilution Systems GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.6 Bowery Farming Inc.
- Exhibit 102: Bowery Farming Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Bowery Farming Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 104: Bowery Farming Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Eden Green Technology
- Exhibit 105: Eden Green Technology - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Eden Green Technology - Product / Service
- Exhibit 107: Eden Green Technology - Key offerings
- 10.8 Freight Farms Inc.
- Exhibit 108: Freight Farms Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Freight Farms Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: Freight Farms Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 GrowUp Farms Ltd.
- Exhibit 111: GrowUp Farms Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: GrowUp Farms Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: GrowUp Farms Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Koninklijke Philips NV
- Exhibit 114: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 116: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news
- Exhibit 117: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus
- 10.11 SANANBIO
- Exhibit 119: SANANBIO - Overview
- Exhibit 120: SANANBIO - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: SANANBIO - Key offerings
- 10.12 Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd
- Exhibit 122: Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 128: Research methodology
- Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 130: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article