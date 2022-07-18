Vertical Farming Technologies Market Size to Grow by USD 8.52 billion, 4D Bios Inc. and AeroFarms LLC Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Make confident business decisions using the insights and analysis provided by Technavio. Download a Sample Report

Major Driver

The growing focus on reducing labor costs for farming is driving the growth of the market. Manual labor is needed on-site only for planting and packaging crops. The cost of access is one of the major costs associated with farming. The cost required for laborers to spend on the farm for walking, riding scissor lifts, retrieving growing channels, and checking the crops is also included. However, this cost can be reduced with the help of vertical farming technologies such as zip racks and stacked NFT. Hence, such technologies can increase labor efficiency and reduce costs. Such factors will drive the vertical farming technologies market growth during the forecast period.

Major Vertical Farming Technologies Companies

4D Bios Inc., AeroFarms LLC, Agrilution Systems GmbH, Altius Farms, Bowery Farming Inc., Eden Green Technology, Freight Farms Inc., Gronska Stadsodling, Grow Pod Solutions, GrowUp Farms Ltd., Hort Americas LLC, IGS Ltd., Indoor Urban Farming GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, SANANBIO, Sky Greens, Swegreens, Urban Crop Solutions, Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd, and Vertical Future Ltd., among others, are the major vendors operating in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Vertical Farming Technologies Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Hydroponics - size and forecast 2021-2026

Aeroponics - size and forecast 2021-2026

Aquaponics - size and forecast 2021-2026

Vertical Farming Technologies Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Application Segments

The hydroponics segment will have the highest contribution to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the growing inclination of end-users toward patented hydroponics systems and the availability of hydroponics with advanced robotics controls.

Vertical Farming Technologies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.74% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.36 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, China, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 4D Bios Inc., AeroFarms LLC, Agrilution Systems GmbH, Altius Farms, Bowery Farming Inc., Eden Green Technology, Freight Farms Inc., Gronska Stadsodling, Grow Pod Solutions, GrowUp Farms Ltd., Hort Americas LLC, IGS Ltd., Indoor Urban Farming GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, SANANBIO, Sky Greens, Swegreens, Urban Crop Solutions, Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd, and Vertical Future Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Hydroponics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Aeroponics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Aquaponics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 4D Bios Inc.

10.4 AeroFarms LLC

10.5 Agrilution Systems GmbH

10.6 Bowery Farming Inc.

10.7 Eden Green Technology

10.8 Freight Farms Inc.

10.9 GrowUp Farms Ltd.

10.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

10.11 SANANBIO

10.12 Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

