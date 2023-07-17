Vertical farming technologies market to grow at a CAGR of 25.14% from 2022 to 2027|4D Bios Inc., AeroFarms LLC, Bowery Farming Inc., and more to emerge as key players -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vertical farming technologies market size is estimated to grow by USD 10,272.26 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 25.14% according to Technavio.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including 4D Bios Inc., AeroFarms LLC, Bowery Farming Inc., Eden Green Technology, Freight Farms Inc., Gronska Stadsodling, Grow Pod Solutions, GrowUp Farms Ltd., Hort Americas LLC, IGS Ltd., Indoor Urban Farming GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, Plenty Unlimited Inc., SANANBIO, Sky Greens, SPREAD Co. Ltd., Swegreens, Urban Crop Solutions, Vertical Future Ltd., and Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vertical Farming Technologies Market 2023-2027

Vertical farming technologies market Insights -

Vendors: 15+, Including 4D Bios Inc., AeroFarms LLC, Bowery Farming Inc., Eden Green Technology, Freight Farms Inc., Gronska Stadsodling, Grow Pod Solutions, GrowUp Farms Ltd., Hort Americas LLC, IGS Ltd., Indoor Urban Farming GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, Plenty Unlimited Inc., SANANBIO, Sky Greens, SPREAD Co. Ltd., Swegreens, Urban Crop Solutions, Vertical Future Ltd., and Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, and Aquaponics), Type (Shipping container and Building-based), and Geography ( Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Major Drivers - The increase in the focus on reducing labor costs for farming is driving the vertical farming technologies market. Manual labor is necessary only on-site for planting and packaging crops. The cost of access is one of the main costs associated with farming. This includes the cost required for the laborers to spend on the farm for walking, retrieving growing channels, riding scissor lifts, and checking crops.

With the use of modern vertical farming technologies like stacked NFT and zip racks, the cost of access can be reduced, which includes walking down the rows, using a scissor lift to reach higher levels, pulling crop channels out to the workbench, and bending over to reach lower levels. Thus, the ZipFarm technologies help increase labor efficiencies with reduced labor costs.

Significant Trends - The rising inclination toward technologies that offer water-saving and energy-saving benefits is expected to have a positive impact on the vertical farming technologies market during the forecast period. The usage of high-efficiency LED lighting technology in vertical farming ensures minimum power use for maximum plant growth. The duration and intensity of several parts of the light spectrum at different growth stages are accurately programmed in the computer management system, thereby minimizing energy use and ensuring optimized crop yields. The usage of high thermal efficiency buildings instead of poly greenhouses also helps in using low air volume. Vertical farming technologies provide a closed growing system with controlled transpiration losses. These technologies use integrated technology with farm management systems and ensure low water consumption.

Key challenges - The high initial cost challenge the growth of the vertical farming technologies market during the forecast period. These technologies require the entire farming area to be covered by a shelter capable of withstanding the climate of the respective region and artificial lighting and heating based on climate change. Also, they are highly dependent on external inputs such as electricity, heat, and fuel. Additionally, the end-users need to have proper awareness regarding the efficient use of vertical farming technologies. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

The vertical farming technologies market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this vertical farming technologies market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the vertical farming technologies market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the vertical farming technologies market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the vertical farming technologies market across Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vertical farming technologies market vendors

Vertical farming technologies market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,275.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.35 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, China, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 4D Bios Inc., AeroFarms LLC, Bowery Farming Inc., Eden Green Technology, Freight Farms Inc., Gronska Stadsodling, Grow Pod Solutions, GrowUp Farms Ltd., Hort Americas LLC, IGS Ltd., Indoor Urban Farming GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, Plenty Unlimited Inc., SANANBIO, Sky Greens, SPREAD Co. Ltd., Swegreens, Urban Crop Solutions, Vertical Future Ltd., and Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

