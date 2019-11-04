Vertical Field Recognized With NGBS Green Certification for Buildings in the USA

RA'ANANA, Israel, Nov. 04, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Field (VF), a leading provider of active living wall and vertical farming solutions, announced today that it has been officially granted with the ICC 700 National Green Building Standard (NGBS) in the US by Home Innovation Research Labs.

Home Innovation Research Labs is a full-service research, testing, and consulting firm determined to improve the quality, durability, affordability, and environmental performance of single-and-multifamily homes and home building products

Home Innovation Research Labs NGBS Green Certificate program bridges the gap between manufacturers who produce NGBS-certified products and the builders/designers who want to use them in order to design sustainable homes and buildings.

Vertical Field has been operating since 2006 and conducting hundreds of projects around the globe implementing its vertical landscaping and farming solutions in the urban ecosystem, working with customers that range from big corporates to hotels, hospitals, schools and others.

Vertical Field develops active vertical walls that improve air quality in indoor facilities, reduce temperature of buildings and UV blockage for outdoor. VF's solutions combine the inherent genius of nature with advanced IoT systems, sophisticated sensors and cameras, and active the vertical landscaping.

"We are very proud to receive the ICC 700 National Green Building Standard," said Guy Elitzur, CEO of Vertical Field. "It enables us to better integrate our solutions into the American residential construction market and to realize our mission of bringing nature back into urban life."

Vertical Field's solutions are installed in residential, industrial, and public constructions in many countries around the globe, and the company expects to receive several other green building certifications in the near future.

Contact details:

Anat Tal

anatt@verticalfield.com

www.verticalfield.com

SOURCE Vertical Field

