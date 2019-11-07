Vertical Field to Participate in the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona, Spain in November 19-21, 2019

RA'ANANA, Israel, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Field (VF), a leading provider of Active Living Walls (ALW) and vertical farming solutions, announced today that it will exhibit in the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona, Spain in November 19-21, 2019.

Since its inception in 2006, Vertical Field has become a global leader in smart active Living Walls and vertical farming solutions for the urban ecosystem, including smart cities and green buildings. VF's solutions improve air quality in indoor facilities, reduce temperature of buildings, and block UV rays from outdoors. They combine the inherent genius of nature with advanced IoT systems, sophisticated sensors and cameras, and active vertical landscaping. In addition to its top-notch solutions for vertical farming, the company has developed solutions that enable year-round growth of pesticide-free, healthy, and safe food in cities.

Vertical Field was elected one of the "50 Best Companies to Watch for 2019" by the prestigious "Silicon Valley Review" magazine and was named the 2019 Ag-tech company of the year in the Middle East by MEA Markets.

Recently, Vertical Field received an NGBS Green Certification for buildings in the USA.

