Vertical Finance Introduces Signature Grand Reserve Rewards Credit Card Designed for Wine Enthusiasts

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewards and payments innovator Vertical Finance ( www.verticalfinance.com ) today reveals the Grand Reserve World Mastercard, a credit card for wine enthusiasts with distinctive rewards and benefits. The Grand Reserve World Mastercard is designed with a cardholder-first approach and focused on the passion cardholders have for discovering, enjoying and collecting fine wine.

Cardholders earn 5x points per dollar at more than 350 Grand Reserve Partners, including boutique wineries across the country, wine clubs and more; 3x points per dollar at more than 17,000 wineries, wine clubs and wine shops; and 2x points per dollar at all other merchants. Points can be redeemed for hundreds of sommelier-curated items from wine keys and decanters, to books, classes and tasting experiences. Redemptions start as low as 750 points and points earned are available for redemption as soon as transactions post.

Rewards are only one part of the exemplary suite of benefits of the Grand Reserve World Mastercard, which includes a complimentary Priority Wine Pass membership (providing discounted access to tastings at hundreds of West Coast wineries), a complimentary subscription to a wine magazine, and access to exclusive Grand Reserve member events.

"We are thrilled to launch an innovative new card designed for passionate and engaged wine enthusiasts. Through rewards and payments, we are connecting consumers to boutique wineries and wine clubs," said Vertical Finance Founder and CEO Matthew Goldman, "our card makes it easy for consumers to earn meaningful rewards while indulging in their favorite hobby."

For a limited time, cardholders who are approved for the Grand Reserve World Mastercard can earn 50,000 bonus points when they spend $3,000 or more within 90 days of being approved. Cardholders will also be eligible for unique offers from Grand Reserve Partners.

The card is powered by Deserve, Inc., one of Silicon Valley's fastest growing fintech companies . The company has pioneered a cloud-based, mobile-centric and API-driven credit card platform that enables its partners to launch highly-configurable credit card programs on an accelerated time frame. "The Grand Reserve World Mastercard demonstrates the power of the Deserve Card Platform and was launched in less than one year using our advanced platform," said Kalpesh Kapadia, Co-Founder and CEO of Deserve. "We are proud to partner with Vertical Finance to bring this new and exciting product to consumers."

The Grand Reserve World Mastercard has a $149 annual fee, no foreign transaction fee, and a variable interest rate ranging from 14.99 – 22.99% (based on current prime rate of 3.25%), depending on the applicant's credit. As a World Mastercard, cardholders also enjoy zero-dollar fraud liability, benefits at Postmates, ShopRunner, and onefinestay, as well as cellular wireless telephone protection.

The Grand Reserve World Mastercard is issued by Celtic Bank & Trust, a Utah-Chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC. Consumers can apply for a Grand Reserve World Mastercard at grandreservecard.com

About Vertical Finance

Vertical Finance builds next generation, personalized loyalty and payment solutions. The company's modern affinity credit card platform matches consumers with merchants and authentic rewards that enhance their lifestyle pursuits. The company's flagship program, Grand Reserve, rewards consumers when they shop at wineries, wine clubs, and wine shops. Grand Reserve points can be redeemed for wine-related merchandise and exclusive experiences and offers curated by a team of award-winning sommeliers and wine experts. Vertical Finance connects passionate consumers with independent and unique merchants. Visit verticalfinance.com and grandreserverewards.com to learn more. Consumers can connect with Grand Reserve on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter .

About Deserve

Through a digital-first, mobile-centric, highly configurable credit card solution that uses machine learning and alternative data, Deserve partners with financial institutions, fintech's and modern consumer brands to develop, rapidly deploy and power white label and co-branded credit card programs for any audience. The cloud-based platform also provides millennials and Gen Zs fair access to credit products and the tools to achieve financial independence. Deserve is a venture-backed fintech company whose investors include Goldman Sachs, Sallie Mae, Accel, Pelion Venture Partners, Aspect Ventures, Mission Holdings and Alumni Venture Group. Follow Deserve on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter or visit deservecards.com .

Disclaimer

Vertical Finance reserves the right to modify or discontinue its products or offerings at any time and without notice. Deserve Mastercard's and the Grand Reserve World Mastercard powered by Deserve are issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-Chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC.

