Vertical Garden Construction Market size is set to grow by USD 611.1 million from 2024-2028, Green building construction - leed certification to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vertical garden construction market size is estimated to grow by USD 611.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.18% during the forecast period. Green building construction - leed certification is driving market growth, with a trend towards vertical gardens promoting indoor agriculture. However, maintenance challenges in vertical gardens poses a challenge. Key market players include A Lawn and Landscape, ANS Global, Atlantis Corp. Australia Pty Ltd., Biotecture Ltd., Elmich Australia Pty Ltd., Ferntastica Gardens Ltd., Four Leaf Landscape Pvt. Ltd., Fytogreen Pty Ltd., GREENRISE TECHNOLOGIES, Greenwall Solutions Pty Ltd., GreenWalls Group, GSky, JKD HortiTech, Rentokil Initial Plc, Sempergreen Vertical Systems BV, Smart Biotiles Inc., Vertical Garden Solutions, VERTICAL GARDENS SLU, Vertical Green, and ZTC International Landscape Solutions P Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global vertical garden construction market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - View the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Outdoor and Indoor), Application (Residential and Commercial), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled A Lawn and Landscape, ANS Global, Atlantis Corp. Australia Pty Ltd., Biotecture Ltd., Elmich Australia Pty Ltd., Ferntastica Gardens Ltd., Four Leaf Landscape Pvt. Ltd., Fytogreen Pty Ltd., GREENRISE TECHNOLOGIES, Greenwall Solutions Pty Ltd., GreenWalls Group, GSky, JKD HortiTech, Rentokil Initial Plc, Sempergreen Vertical Systems BV, Smart Biotiles Inc., Vertical Garden Solutions, VERTICAL GARDENS SLU, Vertical Green, and ZTC International Landscape Solutions P Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Vertical garden construction is gaining momentum due to their aesthetic value and air purification properties. Governments worldwide promote this trend, and research advances enable growing vegetables and fruits indoors through indoor agriculture. Indoor agriculture's economic significance comes from controlling variables and technology advancements, making production costs competitive with outdoor farming. Despite not replacing outdoor farming, indoor agriculture offers an additional food supply chain, driving the vertical garden construction market's growth. Local governments play a crucial role in supporting this industry by easing regulations and zoning.

The Vertical Garden Construction market is experiencing significant growth, with an increasing number of businesses and individuals embracing this eco-friendly solution. Gardens and consruction companies are using vertical gardens in plants, pots, and walls. Hydroponics and carbon are key components in this trend. The use of free-standing structures, radiant systems, and electric lighting is also on the rise.

The industry is seeing a surge in demand for energy-efficient and sustainable gardening methods. Commerical and residential sectors are adopting this trend, making it a popular choice for urban spaces. The use of bulding materials like concrete and composite materials is common in vertical garden construction. The future of this market looks bright, with the potential for continued innovation and growth.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

Vertical garden construction is a growing market, but maintaining these structures presents unique challenges. Green walls, a type of vertical garden, require careful consideration during design. Key factors include identifying the ideal system, analyzing site conditions, and selecting appropriate plants. Environmental and structural factors, as well as design intent, influence green wall creation. Proper design is essential to ensure healthy growth and minimize maintenance issues, which can impact market expansion.

The Vertical Garden Construction market faces several challenges. The primary challenge is the high cost of implementation due to the use of specialized materials and technologies. Another challenge is the lack of awareness and understanding of the benefits of vertical gardens among consumers and businesses. Additionally, the design and engineering complexity of vertical gardens can make the construction process time-consuming and labor-intensive.

Furthermore, the durability and maintenance requirements of vertical gardens can be significant, adding to the overall cost and complexity. Lastly, the availability and accessibility of skilled labor and expertise in vertical garden construction can be a limiting factor in market growth.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Outdoor

1.2 Indoor Application 2.1 Residential

2.2 Commercial Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Outdoor- The vertical garden construction market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing urbanization and the need for eco-friendly solutions. Businesses are investing in this sector to reduce their carbon footprint and enhance their corporate social responsibility. Vertical gardens offer numerous benefits, including air purification, noise reduction, and energy savings.

With the rising demand for sustainable and aesthetically pleasing green spaces, the market is expected to expand further. Companies are focusing on innovation and affordability to cater to various customer segments. Overall, the vertical garden construction market presents a lucrative opportunity for businesses looking to contribute to a greener and more sustainable future. (Exact word count: 50)

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Vertical Garden Construction market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing awareness of sustainability and carbon footprint reduction in building projects. Architects and engineers are incorporating Vertical Gardens into their designs for both residential and commercial buildings, utilizing various growing media such as Hydroponic systems and Pots. These gardens not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of Façade Walls but also contribute to reducing CO2 Emissions and improving Air Quality.

The construction of Vertical Gardens on Land and Buildings is a step towards creating Sustainable Buildings that are Energy Efficient and Green. Urbanisation and Human Activity have led to the destruction of Natural Areas and loss of Biodiversity, making the integration of Flora and Fauna into urban spaces essential. Vertical Gardens play a crucial role in preserving Ecology and promoting a harmonious coexistence of urban life and the environment.

Market Research Overview

The Vertical Garden Construction Market encompasses the production, supply, and installation of vertical gardens, which are growing structures designed to maximize space utilization in urban areas. These gardens consist of various components such as growing media, irrigation systems, and vegetation. The market is driven by the increasing global population, limited urban space, and growing awareness of environmental sustainability.

Additionally, technological advancements in vertical farming and hydroponics have led to the development of more efficient and cost-effective vertical garden systems. The market also faces challenges such as high initial investment costs and the need for regular maintenance. Overall, the Vertical Garden Construction Market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to its numerous benefits, including increased property value, improved air quality, and reduced carbon footprint.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Outdoor



Indoor

Application

Residential



Commercial

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio