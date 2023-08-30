Vertical garden construction market to grow by USD 406.28 million from 2022 to 2027 | Vertical gardens promoting indoor agriculture to be a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vertical garden construction market size is estimated to grow by USD 406.28 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.36% during the forecast period. Vertical gardens promoting indoor agriculture is an emerging vertical garden construction market trend. These gardens add scenic beauty to buildings and are created to absorb ambient pollutants and enhance cooling. Since environmental concerns grow, governments around the world call for mandates and standards to encourage vertical gardening. Furthermore, advances in lighting, seed development, and control systems have transformed indoor farming into a broader economic activity. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the vertical garden construction market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Vertical Garden Construction Market - Segmentation Assessment

Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (Outdoor and Indoor), Application (Residential and Commercial), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The outdoor segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By geography, the global vertical garden construction market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global vertical garden construction market.

APAC will contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region is expected to have the highest growth in vertical gardening facilities, capturing a dominant share in the global vertical garden construction market. For small spaces, urban gardening can be used to decorate walls and roofs in different ways. Furthermore, countries like China, India , Singapore , and Australia are expected to experience a major real estate boom in the coming years. This is due to rapid urbanization and the growing disposable income of the middle-class population. Hence, such factors boost the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Vertical Garden Construction Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The limited horizontal space driving the demand for skyscrapers drives the vertical garden construction market. The ability to provide vertical gardens to existing buildings increases skyscraper construction and is expected to likely encourage global developers to adopt similar practices.

As there are several high-rise buildings and skyscrapers under construction, the implementation of vertical gardens will increase property values as well as help attract demand from large customers. Hence, such factors boost the vertical garden construction market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Sustaining vertical gardens challenges the growth of the vertical garden construction market. It takes a lot of effort and money to keep a vertical garden lush and vibrant in spite of the high installment and maintenance costs.

As a vertical flowering garden requires a lot of planning and attention, light analysis, growth profiles, and climate predictions are sought after. Also, keeping in mind all the aforementioned technical details is a hectic task and difficult. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the vertical garden construction market during the forecast period.

