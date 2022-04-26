Vertical Immersion Pumps Market to reach US$ 5,833.9 Mn by 2032 - Future Market Insights

Global Vertical Immersion Pumps Market 2022 - 2032 - Technology Assessment, Company Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis by Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sales of vertical immersion pumps are set to be valued at over US$ 3,613.8 Mn in 2022, according to Future Market Insights (FMI). The global vertical immersion pumps market will expand at over 4.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

According to Future Market Insights, application of vertical immersion pumps in irrigation, dewatering, water cooling is the key factor propelling the growth in the market. As these pumps can withstand heavy temperatures, with possibility of cavitation, the demand for vertical centrifugal immersion pumps will increase.

Over the past two decades, the urban population has grown by approximately 2%. To cater to the growing demand for basic necessities such as food and crops, need for vertical immersion pump in irrigation sector is surging. Hence, key players are integrating technological advancements to capitalize on growing demand.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11803

This COVID-19 analysis of the report includes COVID-19 IMPACT on the production and, demand, supply chain. This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global Vertical Immersion Pumps Market from 2017-to 2021 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-to 2032 by region/country and subsectors. The report covers the revenue, sales volume, price, historical growth, and future perspectives in the Vertical Immersion Pumps Market

Based on capacity, the vertical immersion pumps up to 100m3/hr capacity are gaining immense popularity, especially for irrigation, dewatering, and potable water supply application.

Key Takeaways from Vertical Immersion Pumps Market Study

In terms of application, the irrigatioin segment will witness highest growth over the forecast period

Based on capacity, the up to 100m¬3/hr segment will account for significant share on the back of growing application in irrigation sector

The U.S. is expected to spearhead the growth in North America vertical immersion pumps market through 2022 & beyond

vertical immersion pumps market through 2022 & beyond By product type, cantilever pump (VS-5) is the most commonly used vertical immersion pump which acquires around half of the market volume-wise.

"Burgeoning use of vertical immersion pumps due to high-temperature comportment proportions and deterioration resistant property, the sales in the market are expected to increase at a steady rate." says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Who is winning?

The vertical immersion pumps market is fragmented with several key players. As per FMI, top players are expected to hold around 35% to 40% of the market shares. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their distribution networks to maintain their market presence.

Some of the key players in this industry include

Ruhrpumpen Group

Brinkamann Pumps

KSB Pumps

Gusher Pumps

ITT Inc.

AxFlow Holdings AB

Lutz JESCO GmbH

Castle Pumps

North Ridge Pump

CRI Pumps

FLUX Pumps

Flowserve Corporation

Tapflo Pumps UK

Andritz

Sulzer

Lenntech BV

Vertiflo Pump Company

Salvatore Robuschi

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11803

Global Vertical Immersion Pumps Market by Category

By Product Type:

Line Shaft Pump (VS-4)

Cantilever Pump (VS-5)

By Capacity:

Up to 100m3/hr

100 to 500m3/hr

500 to 1000m3/hr

Above 1000m 3/hr

By Application:

Irrigation

Potable Water Supply

Water Cooling

Dewatering

Geothermal Well

Oils, Fuels, Lubricants Transfer

Others

Find More Valuable Insights

The research report analyzes the demand for Vertical Immersion Pumps. The global Vertical Immersion Pumps market has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, various macroeconomic factors, market trends, and market background. As per Future Market Insights, the market has been analyzed based on throughput rate, capacity, end-use, and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both, supply-side and demand factors.

Request [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11803

Top Reports Related to Industrial Automation

Drum Handling Equipment Market : Global Drum Handling Equipment Market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.29% to be valued at US$ 4.6 Billion from 2022 to 2032

Valve Grinder Market : The global sales of valve grinder are projected to grow at around 3% to 5% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, generating considerable revenues by the end of forecast period

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vertical-immersion-pumps-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

SOURCE Future Market Insights