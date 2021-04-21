Vertical IQ Adds Global Perspective to Industry Intelligence Platform

RALEIGH, N.C., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical IQ, a Raleigh-based Industry Intelligence firm that helps thousands of professionals who advise small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has launched Global Perspective, its most recent enhancement to the company's cornerstone Industry Intelligence product, the Industry Profile.

Each Global Perspective Industry Profile chapter offers users critical information about industries with a large international presence and includes:

A list of major global companies impacting the industry

Insight into worldwide demand through import/export trends over the past several years

A breakdown of total imports and exports between the U.S. and other countries

The chapter will be included for industries such as manufacturing and wholesale, and will help advisors discuss global impacts within a business owner's industry and explore their potential for global expansion.

"Business is increasingly done on the international stage, and small and medium-sized business owners don't want to miss out on these potential expansion opportunities," explains Bobby Martin, co-founder and CEO of Vertical IQ. "We have heard from our Vertical IQ customers that they want internationally focused Industry Intelligence, but in the easy-to-digest format they've come to love from Vertical IQ. That's exactly what Global Perspective provides."

Martin continues: "No matter what services or products your company provides -- whether it is consulting and tax advice, currency exchange, letters of credit, or lines of credit to fund international accounts receivables and inventory -- your team will be ready to add value, cultivate trust, and generate opportunities using Global Perspective."

This highly anticipated product enhancement is especially timely for many financial services providers and business consultants.

"The pandemic has reiterated just how interconnected the global economy is," notes Bill Walker, co-founder and EVP of Product Strategy at Vertical IQ. "Our new Global Perspective chapter gives advisors the global Industry Intelligence they need to better understand global supply chains and be ready to add value before, during, and after prospect or client calls."

