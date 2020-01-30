Vertical IQ Builds on Momentum for Growth and Innovation in 2020

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical IQ, a Raleigh-based industry intelligence firm that helps thousands of professionals who advise small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), shared today that it is well-positioned for continued growth and innovation in 2020.

"This past year was pivotal for Vertical IQ," said CEO and cofounder Bobby Martin. "We more than doubled our customer base and saw double-digit growth in use of our Industry Intelligence in 2019. But we're only getting started."

A year of successes

Among Vertical IQ's accomplishments in 2019:

Grew customer base by more than 130 percent via a combination of current verticals and expanding into new verticals

Increased number of users by more than 20 percent

Grew industry coverage by nearly 30 percent, now offering Industry Intelligence on more than 500 industries

Introduced "Freemium" platform with access to foundational information for many Industry Profiles

Enhanced mobile app with improved user experience and additional information, including new Canadian-specific content

Hired Chief Marketing Officer David Buffaloe .

Beneficial changes

These changes and enhancements to the Vertical IQ product and organization position the company for future success, which in turn benefits the company's clients.

"Vertical IQ offers an outstanding return on investment for our bankers, and the enhancements they continue to make to their product only increase that value proposition," said Vertical IQ customer Jim Bevins, vice president of Small Business Solutions at First Commonwealth Bank.

"They are key partners for our sales teams' success," Bevins added.

Looking ahead

In 2020, the company will continue to expand their industry and economic data coverage, as well as develop new ways to put that comprehensive intelligence into action.

Additionally, Vertical IQ is expanding their reach via strategic partnerships with complementary technologies and increased API integration capabilities.

"At Vertical IQ, we want to revolutionize the way sales professionals prepare for calls and manage their clients — we're shaking up the status quo of relationship management," CEO Bobby Martin noted. "I'm confident that the outstanding team we have in place will spur even more growth and innovation as we head into 2020."

Learn more: https://verticaliq.com/ .

About Vertical IQ

Vertical IQ is an innovative industry intelligence solution that helps prepare bankers, accountants and other advisors who advise small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Vertical IQ's Industry Intelligence has been incorporated into the successful relationship management processes of organizations of all sizes.

