Vertical IQ Introduces Free Industry Profile Excerpts

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical IQ, the leader in Industry Intelligence, has launched its new ecommerce site, which includes the debut of the company's free Industry Profile Excerpts.

Industry Profile Excerpts are available without a login and cover hundreds of industries. Each excerpt includes the following sections:

Industry Overview

Industry Size & Structure

Industry Forecast

Coronavirus Update

Should site visitors want more details on any of the industries covered by the Industry Profile Excerpts, full Industry Profiles are available for a la carte purchase for just $99. Industry Profile purchases include 12 chapters of comprehensive data and analysis, downloadable as a PDF.

In addition to the free Industry Profile Excerpts and $99 individual Industry Profile purchase, Vertical IQ also offers individual user subscriptions and enterprise subscriptions for access to over 530 Industry Profiles, thousands of Local Economies reports, Global Perspectives, and more.

"Understanding your clients' and prospects' industries is the key to building trust, and trust is the foundation for successful client relationships," notes Vertical IQ co-founder and CEO Bobby Martin. "Our new Industry Profile Excerpts and ecommerce site put our users in the driver's seat, giving them access to the specific type of Industry Intelligence they need to succeed."

Martin continues: "We recognize that people who visit Vertical IQ have distinct industry research requirements and varying budgets. A commercial lender at a Fortune 500 bank is typically in a different position than a sole proprietor business consultant. Vertical IQ's revamped 'freemium' model empowers people to choose which product option is right for their specific Industry Intelligence needs."

To learn more visit www.verticaliq.com/demo/ .

About Vertical IQ

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Vertical IQ is a nationally recognized leader in Industry Intelligence. Whether pitching a local brewery or a national biotech company, successful sales, marketing, and customer success teams use Vertical IQ to better understand a prospect's or client's business challenges before, during, and after meetings. Covering more than 530 industries, 3,400 local economies, and more than 90 percent of the U.S. economy and Canada, Vertical IQ equips users with the confidence and credibility to make memorable first impressions and sustain enduring relationships.

