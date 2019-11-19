Vertical IQ Releases Enhancements to Platform and Expands Mobile App Capabilities

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical IQ, a Raleigh-based industry research firm that helps thousands of professionals who advise small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has launched its newest round of product enhancements. These updates include new capabilities, an enhanced user experience and expanded content via the mobile app to enable Vertical IQ users to deliver even more value to their prospects and customers.

"We are constantly looking for new ways to help our Vertical IQ customers boost their confidence when meeting with SMB owners," explains co-founder and CEO, Bobby Martin. "These enhancements will provide our users with even more valuable industry insights and economic data to incorporate into their client and prospect conversations and communications."

On the Vertical IQ web-based platform, which provides comprehensive Industry Profiles on over 450 industries as well as 325 economic/industry reports for cities across the U.S., the latest round of improvements will help users:

Quickly digest content to deliver even faster insights to their customers/prospects

Easily share valuable insights with their customers through improved print capabilities

Bookmark selected industries as "Favorites," with the "My Industry News" feed

Deliver more results through the refresh of the popular one-page "Call Prep Sheet"

Better consult with business owners using the new "Cash Flow Insights" from Barlow Research

Save time by easily exporting financial data into Excel and take advantage of improved data filters



The Vertical IQ mobile app has also been enhanced to help users:

Increase the value of their conversations with the addition of more than 150 Niche Profiles such as Radiologists, Endodontists, and Bookkeeping Services

Engage with their customers in Canada with industry-specific Canadian content

Gain deeper industry insight with new "Capital Financing" and "How Firms Operate" chapters for each featured Industry Profile

"Using Vertical IQ, we are able to add even more value to our customer relationships," said Ken Bostwick, Director of Retail Sales, Lakeland Bank. "The additional enhancements and expanded data in the mobile app will make it even easier to use the critical industry information we need to better serve our customers."

These latest changes to Vertical IQ are the culmination of several years' worth of market research, customer feedback and user experience testing. The enhancements are available to all current Vertical IQ customers.

To learn more about the Vertical IQ product, visit https://verticaliq.com/product/.

About Vertical IQ

Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Vertical IQ is an innovative industry research solution that helps prepare bankers, accountants and other advisors of all types who advise small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). With actionable content covering nearly 450 unique industries, as well as 325 economic/industry reports for cities across the U.S., Vertical IQ quickly turns its users into industry experts, helping them land new business and retain existing customers. Vertical IQ's industry research has been incorporated into the successful relationship management processes of organizations of all sizes. Learn more at www.verticaliq.com .

