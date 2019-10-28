Vertical Networks and eko Launch Interactive Fashion Series 'Clothes Call with Nina Garcia'

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Networks, the world's leading mobile-first content studio recently acquired by Whistle, and eko, the leader in choice-driven entertainment, today announced the launch of their series Clothes Call with Nina Garcia, now available at https://helloeko.com/clothes-call . Starring and executive produced by 'Project Runway' Judge Nina Garcia, the new interactive series allows viewers to take on the role of the Hollywood stylist as they dress a client for a big event against a tight budget.

In Clothes Call with Nina Garcia, Garcia sets the scene and challenges viewers to style a client for an upcoming getaway, night out or another outing. Viewers will have a limited amount of cash to complete the look. As viewers build the outfit, the budget keeps a running total until viewers finish successfully or break the bank. Garcia dishes insider takeaways and industry secrets based on the viewer's choices in each episode.

"I'm really excited about the future of entertainment, and I think that interactive video will be widely adopted by consumers and content creators alike," said Nina Garcia. "I'm thrilled to be getting involved from an early stage with this series as it a great blend of entertainment and education when it comes to dressing."

"With Clothes Call with Nina Garcia, we aimed to develop a creative series that blends storytelling, gaming, and interactivity," said Jordan Hill, GM & SVP of Vertical Networks. "Interactive elements take the viewer from passively watching to actively engaging, which allows them to control the narrative and become part of the experience. This is where I believe the direction of digital content is headed."

"The team at eko is thrilled to be working with incredible partners like Vertical Networks and Nina Garcia on such a groundbreaking and fun interactive show like Clothes Call with Nina Garcia," said Daniel Laikind, Head of Development and Production at eko. "It shows us the world of fashion and style in a brand new way and will be an amazing example of what choice-driven content can and should be."

Combining Vertical Networks mobile-first expertise and eko's industry-leading interactive platform, and produced by Vertical Networks' showrunner, Drew Pokorny, Clothes Call offers advertisers the chance to connect with a young, digital savvy audience.

The interactive fashion series will have 12 episodes in total, rolling out each week through November.

About eko

eko is a pioneering interactive entertainment company that lets audiences shape stories as they unfold. eko's technology allows viewers to affect, control, and influence interactive entertainment like never before. The company provides a platform for interactive stories and partners with media companies, independent creators and top brands to create deeply engaging experiences for audiences. Stories are distributed through Helloeko.com , affiliate partners, and social networks; available on desktop, mobile, and connected devices. The company has over 15 patents for its technology, including its proprietary player and authoring tools. eko Studio, the company's suite of authoring tools, is also offered for free to a community of creators who craft their own interactive experiences using eko's platform.

About Vertical Networks

Vertical Networks, a Whistle-owned Company, is the world's leading mobile-first content studio, producing premium editorial and video driven by real-time analytics. The company is behind the most popular mobile-first channels and formats in the world including Brother, Phone Swap, Parental Guidance, Mindsy, Solve, Celebrity Binge Watch, Yes Theory, and I Have a Secret. Vertical formats marry data and creative to produce hyper-engaging content that reaches the coveted millennial and generation Z audiences.

