Vertical Street Ventures and Partners Acquire New Tucson Property

TUCSON, Ariz., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Street Ventures (VSV) announced the acquisition of their fifth property in Tucson, Arizona. The acquisition marks the company's 21st transaction in the Western United States, bringing the total VSV portfolio to $270 Million in assets under management.

The 114-unit apartment complex, which will be rebranded to Vertical North, features community amenities including two swimming pools, a clubhouse, and playground. VSV will invest over $1.8 Million into the property to add washers and dryers to renovated units, upgrade to new modern interiors including new kitchens and bathrooms, add new paint, landscaping and parking lot improvements and construction of a new outdoor gym.

"We are thrilled to acquire this wonderful property spanning a city block in North Tucson," said Kyle Mitchell, a Managing Partner for VSV. "We appreciate how well the property has been kept up and improved recently. As owners of several other properties in the area, this property has all the aspects you want to see with wonderful resident amenities and a great community feel. There's still a lot of room for growth and we look forward to serving these residents."

The transaction took place in partnership with Peter Pomeroy and Jon Faller of Northlight Growth Properties, Ral West and John Hardwick of Hardwick Apartment Homes, and Brett Moulton of Brojan Capital. The process was overseen by IPA's Hamid Panahi and Clint Wadlund. The property's loan was provided by Arbor's Eric Regenbogen with support from Meridian's Scott Rosenstock and Barry Lefkowitz. MEB Management Services Inc. will manage the property for VSV.

VSV's Tucson portfolio totals 588 units within a 12-mile radius. With low supply in the market, VSV will continue to improve current communities and create safe environments for Tucson residents.

About Vertical Street Ventures

Vertical Street Ventures (also known as VSV) is a commercial real estate private equity firm, led by Managing Partners Steven Louie, Jenny Gou, Kyle Mitchell, and Ronnie Gou. With a mission to improve communities nationally, VSV has grown substantially in the last year, growing its current portfolio of assets to $214 Million this year across the Arizona and Texas markets. VSV helps busy professionals build passive income through investing in real estate syndications.

Learn more at https://www.verticalstreetventures.com

Or contact [email protected]

About Northlight Growth Properties

Northlight Growth Properties ("NGP") is a San Francisco based real estate investment firm that specializes in the acquisition, repositioning, and management of value-add multifamily properties. Led by Peter Pomeroy and Jon Faller, the firm maximizes investor return through operational and physical improvements learned over a combined 40 years of real estate experience.

Learn More at https://www.northlightgrowth.com

Contact [email protected]

About Hardwick Apartment Homes

Hardwick Apartment Homes LLC (HAH) was created in 2021 for the purpose of investing in and syndicating multi-family properties in key markets in the US. Founded by Ral West and John Hardwick, HAH has embraced the amazing growth opportunities in the multi-family space, as well as the ability to help our own family and others achieve financial independence and build family wealth legacies for the long term. HAH is focused on key markets in the Sun Belt states, such as Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, Florida, and Georgia. So far, HAH has invested in over 4100 units across these 5 states, as both Limited Partners and co-General Partners.

Media Contact

Ronnie Gou

(657) 366-1770

[email protected]

