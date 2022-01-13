Vertical Street Ventures Expands Footprint in Arizona, Acquires Limitless Estates

PHOENIX, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Street Ventures (VSV), a leading Private Equity Multifamily Real Estate Firm, today announced the acquisition of Limitless Estates, which will bring on board Kyle Mitchell as its newest Managing Partner. Kyle will take over and lead acquisitions for VSV as it furthers its expansion in the fast-growing Arizona Multifamily Market.

Kyle Mitchell

Kyle brings substantial institutional knowledge on acquisitions and asset management, having led six acquisitions in the Arizona market over the past 12 months. He has been a successful business operator/owner for more than 20 years across various asset classes. Kyle Mitchell is also the Co-Founder of the Asset Management Summit and the co-author of the bestselling Asset Management book, Best in Class.

"I'm very excited to join the Vertical Street Ventures team and lead acquisitions for the company," commented Kyle. "I have a deep appreciation for a strong team with transparent culture and willingness to adapt to our ever-evolving industry. My skill set complements the current Managing Partners well and I look forward to building on the company's success, market position, and competitive advantages it holds today."

This brings additional Phoenix presence for Vertical Street Ventures as it builds on its highly successful 2021 year of acquisitions, which saw $86 million worth of acquisitions and $30 million worth of dispositions, bringing its overall portfolio to $155 in Assets Under Management. Activity ramped up in Q4 for the company, as it realized four acquisitions, valued at $60 million in asset value, in November and December alone.

Vertical Street Ventures (also known as VSV) is a commercial real estate private equity firm. With a mission to improve communities nationally, VSV has grown substantially in the last year, growing its current portfolio of assets to $155 million this year across the Arizona and Texas markets. VSV helps busy professionals build passive income through investing in real estate syndications.

Learn more at https://www.verticalstreetventures.com or contact [email protected]

Ronnie Gou

(657) 366-1770

[email protected]

