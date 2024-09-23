Vertical Web Announces New Kingwood Office

KINGWOOD, Texas, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Web, a Houston SEO and Web Design firm is pleased to announce the official opening of a new office location in Kingwood at 2940 Oak Street.

"Although our West Houston office has served our clients well, our partnerships with S.C.O.R.E Houston, Houston Community College and other entrepreneur programs throughout Houston has seen our business grow beyond West Houston and Katy," said Beth Guide, President of Vertical Web. "Because we have a heavy concentration of customers though Northeast Harris County, as well as explosive growth through East Montgomery County, having an office centrally located helps provide value added service for our clients," Guide continued.

In addition, Vertical Web will be adding another in-person location for the Internet Marketing Clinic. This is a long-time class to help small businesses learn how to use SEO and Digital Marketing to grow their business. "We are pleased that through our Chamber membership we will be hosting our free seminar at the chamber office, the Atrium, in New Caney, as well as occasionally using our own state of the art training facilities at our office," added Guide.

Vertical Web joined and has been participating with the Greater East Montgomery Chamber of Commerce and is hosting a ribbon cutting on 9/24/24 at 11:30 am. Guests include, Fred Flickinger, Houston City Councilman District E, State Representative Charles Cunningham, as well as Representatives from Congressman Dan Crenshaw's office. "Vertical Web is very excited to welcome the community to come meet our staff and look forward to being an active member of the Kingwood and New Caney communities for many years to come," Guide concluded.

About Vertical Web:

Vertical Web is a full-service digital marketing agency serving Houston. Services include SEO, web design and development, as well as web hosting. They work with businesses of all sizes to host, promote and rank websites, as well as provide turnkey IT solutions for small to midsize businesses. Visit https://verticalweb.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Beth Guide

713-703-3030 x-701

[email protected]

SOURCE Vertical Web