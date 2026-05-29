AI procurement platform tops G2 rankings across Implementation, Relationship, Usability and Results, based on verified customer reviews from finance, procurement and IT leaders

LONDON, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertice, the AI procurement platform for the modern enterprise, today announced it has been named the No. 1 provider in the Procurement Orchestration category of G2's Summer 2026 Grid Report.

Vertice Named No 1 Procurement Orchestration Platform in G2 Summer 2026 Grid Report

G2 Grid Reports are built algorithmically based on two metrics: Satisfaction data sourced from G2 product reviews shared by verified users of Vertice, and Market Presence data, a combination of 17 metrics from G2 reviews, publicly available information and third-party sources to show which products are most influential. Vertice's total score was the highest among all others in the Procurement Orchestration category, placing it in the furthest top right position of the Grid Report.

The Procurement Orchestration category is only open to providers who create and manage procurement approval workflows; provide customizable reporting and analytics tools into procurement performance; manage supplier information; ensure compliance with procurement policies; and offer integrations with ERPs and other platforms.

Based on detailed questions within the G2 reviews on the deployment and ongoing use of Vertice for procurement orchestration, Vertice was also ranked first for:

Implementation: a measure of Vertice's ease of setup, implementation time and how easily users felt the tool was adopted by users, ranging from procurement teams to wider stakeholders.

Relationship: including factors such as the quality of support, the ease of doing business, and how likely G2 users were to recommend Vertice to other finance, procurement and IT professionals.

Usability: based on G2 users' independent assessment of the ease of admin, the ease of overall use and whether Vertice met procurement orchestration requirements.

Results: finance, procurement and IT users on G2 gave Vertice the top score of all other procurement orchestration providers for ROI.

Vertice was also ranked as a Leader and as the top ranked provider in SaaS Spend Management, where it also topped the leaderboards for Implementation and Relationship for enterprise customers.

In March 2026, Vertice was recognised by Lionfish Tech Advisors, a global analyst advisory firm, as the Leader in Intake-to-Procure platforms, and as a Notable Vendor in Forrester's 2026 Landscape report on Supplier Value Management.

About Vertice

Vertice is the intelligent procurement platform built for the modern enterprise.

Vertice combines agentic AI workflows, spend analytics and expert buying specialists to support finance and procurement teams across more than 100 countries. The platform processes over $75 billion in annual spend and delivers an average of 20%+ in savings with procurement cycles completed in half the typical time.

Headquartered in London, with regional offices in New York, Sydney, Brno, Linz and Johannesburg, Vertice was named the UK's fastest-growing scale-up by the Financial Times in 2025. Learn more at www.vertice.one

Media Relations Contact:

Will Gardiner

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SOURCE Vertice