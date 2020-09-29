Vertice Pharma Announces Leadership Change

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertice Pharma, a specialty pharmaceuticals company focused on improving patients' health, announced today that Don DeGolyer will join the Company's board of directors, promoting Scott Meyers to Chief Executive Officer ("CEO").

Mr. Meyers joined Vertice Pharma in 2016 as Chief Operating Officer during which time he helped the Company build key operational capabilities across manufacturing, quality, research & development, regulatory affairs, new product selection, new product launches, and business development. He has over 20 years of pharmaceutical experience, most recently before Vertice as Vice President & General Manager of Fougera Inc., a Sandoz / Novartis branded and generic dermatology business. He was formerly a consultant for McKinsey & Company's pharmaceutical practice and a Chemical Engineer for Merck & Co.

"Vertice Pharma's focus on delivering high-quality and affordable pharmaceutical products has an incredible impact on patients and reflects the mission that has driven me throughout my career. In this next phase, I look forward to working with the Vertice team to advance our strategy through new products and initiatives," said Scott Meyers. "I also want to thank Don for his mentorship throughout my career and his leadership of our company over the past five years. I look forward to working with him on our board of directors."

Mr. DeGolyer founded Vertice Pharma in 2015 with a unique focus on acquiring specialty pharmaceutical companies and products, including both branded and generic products, to create a durable specialty pharmaceutical business of scale. By building a strong leadership team with proven track records in the pharmaceutical industry, Mr. DeGolyer has positioned Vertice Pharma to succeed in a complex and rapidly evolving environment.

"I founded Vertice Pharma with the vision to improve patients' health through acquiring and developing branded and generic specialty pharmaceuticals and maximizing their potential. I am incredibly proud of what the entire team has accomplished to-date and am excited to support the company's continued growth through my more active role on the board," said Don DeGolyer. "Scott has been a critical partner to me since the founding of the company, and I am excited to see him step into his next role as CEO and to lead Vertice into its next chapter of growth."

About Vertice Pharma

Vertice Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving patients' health. Vertice Pharma develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-quality and affordable pharmaceutical products through its operating companies. Vertice Pharma has global headquarters in the United Kingdom and United States headquarters in New Jersey. For more information visit www.verticepharma.com

