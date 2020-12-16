Vertice Pharma Names Sandra Miceli Chief Financial Officer

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertice Pharma, a specialty pharmaceuticals company focused on improving patients' health, today announced that Sandra Miceli will join the Company as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), reporting to Scott Meyers, Chief Executive Officer ("CEO").

Ms. Miceli brings over 25 years of experience in successful pharmaceutical growth companies. Most recently, Ms. Miceli was a senior member of Amneal Pharmaceutical's finance team, where she served in senior leadership positions. She played a key role driving strategic initiatives including critical oversight of all Treasury, Debt, Risk Management and Integration activities relating to the transition of the company from private to public. During her 12-year tenure with Amneal, Ms. Miceli also had responsibility for oversight of all aspects of internal and external financial reporting and compliance as well as corporate operations. Ms. Miceli previously served as a Tax Manager at Imclone Systems Incorporated.

"Vertice will benefit from Sandra's diverse finance background as well as her extensive experience within pharmaceuticals as we continue to embark on our next stage of growth," said Scott Meyers, CEO, Vertice Pharma. "We are thrilled that Sandra will be joining our senior leadership team as CFO as she will be a critical partner as we drive our strategy forward and deliver high-quality and affordable pharmaceutical products to our clients worldwide."

Vertice Pharma was founded in 2015 with a unique focus on acquiring specialty pharmaceutical companies and products, including both branded and generic products, to create a durable specialty pharmaceutical business of scale.

"This is an exciting time for Vertice as we have an opportunity to accelerate our growth by providing innovative products and initiatives to improve patients' health," said Sandra Miceli. "I look forward to working with my colleagues to execute on our strategic plan and further capture market opportunities in this dynamic sector."

About Vertice Pharma

Vertice Pharma is a specialty pharmaceuticals company focused on improving patients' health. Vertice Pharma develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-quality and affordable pharmaceutical products through its operating companies. Vertice Pharma has global headquarters in the United Kingdom and United States headquarters in New Jersey. For more information visit www.verticepharma.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Branch

727-530-1633 x276

SOURCE Vertice Pharma