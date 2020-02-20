Vertify Acquires Data Management Tech Company to Accelerate Growth of Customer Intelligence Platform and Better Align Revenue Teams, Applications, and Data

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertify Inc., a customer data intelligence company announced that it has acquired Atlanta-based, Synthio Inc., a data quality and enrichment technology company. The addition of Synthio rapidly advances the Vertify roadmap by adding a data technology asset that is foundational for the Vertify customer intelligence platform (VCIP). The VCIP is built for revenue teams to connect applications, align people, and provide behavioral insights based on complete, true data.

"The exponential growth in martech has resulted in siloed platforms and massive amounts of data to support marketers in identifying, targeting, and tracking prospects and customers," noted Matt Klepac, CEO of Vertify. "We are here to provide clarity with strategic technology connections that aligns people and teams with intelligent data."

Klepac continues, "advancing our platform with this acquisition brings to market a true customer intelligence platform that automates data movement between applications, normalizes and enriches data, and provides valuable insights based on data you can trust."

This move also allows Vertify to strengthen its leadership team by adding the growth-focused mind of Bill Curran, as president, overseeing Vertify revenue teams. In addition, Vertify will add proven Synthio team members, including Atlanta startup veteran Mike Mitchell as VP/Marketing, as well as team members from customer success, sales, marketing, product, and engineering to better inform, connect, and deliver for our customers.

"The rapid customer growth at Vertify validates the increased demand in the market for a true customer intelligence platform to address the inaccuracies manual workflows and unreliable data can cause," said Bill Curran, CEO of Synthio. "With our combined technologies and people, we are well positioned for market penetration."

With a customer centric culture, Vertify is focused on growing their technology offerings.

"We are an ambitious team, making decisions for our company and product that ultimately empower us to better serve our customers," said Wayne Lopez, Chief Product Officer of Vertify. "We are focused on product led growth to ensure what we bring to market is distinctly what will bring our customers success in revenue creation and tracking."

Vertify remains headquartered in the bustling technology hub of Austin, Texas while now expanding its presence to the east coast with Synthio's Atlanta based team. This North American expansion equips Vertify to better connect with its growing, global customer base.

About Vertify

The Vertify customer intelligence platform (VCIP) enables companies to sync data between core enterprise systems with drag-and-drop technology, giving marketers access to shared intelligence, allowing for simplicity in connecting revenue to marketing efforts.

About Synthio

Synthio provides B2B marketers with simple yet powerful tools to analyze, originate, cleanse, and append B2B contact data sets.

