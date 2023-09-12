Vertigo Drugs Market to grow by USD 551.42 million from 2022-2027, North America to account for 38% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vertigo drugs market size is expected to grow by USD 551.42 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Type (Peripheral vertigo and Central vertigo), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major contributors to the regional market growth. This is because it addresses the development, manufacturing, and consumption of vertigo drugs, which is driving the development of the regional market. Furthermore, various prominent pharmaceutical companies that develop and manufacture medications for vertigo drugs for vertigo treatment are based in the region. Also, the availability of a wide range of vertigo medications in the region is facilitated by the region's well-established pharmaceutical infrastructure and expertise. Hence, such factors drive the vertigo drugs market in the region during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vertigo Drugs Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

AdvaCare Pharma, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Endo International Plc, Epic Pharma LLC, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Indicus Pharma, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Otonomy Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sensorion, Sound Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Suven Life Sciences Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.: The company offers vertigo drugs such as ALTA-5206.

Vertigo Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Type Segment - The peripheral vertigo segment will be significant during the forecast period. The vestibular nerve may potentially be a factor in the issue, which links the inner ear to the brain stem and approximately 80% of vertigo is peripheral. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Vertigo Drugs Market: Driver & Trend:

Drivers

Rising demand for vertigo drugs in emerging economies

Increasing healthcare facilities in developing nations

Increased penetration of online channels

The growing demand for vertigo drugs in developing countries drives the growth of the market. India, China, Brazil, South Africa, Indonesia, Mexico, and others are among the countries driving the demand for these drugs. This demand is characterized by rapid economic growth and rising healthcare costs. Also, factors like the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies play an important role in driving the demand for vertigo treatment. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the vertigo drugs market during the forecast period.

