Vertiv and Johnson Controls Take the Lead in ABI Research's Thermal Management Providers for Data Centers Competitive Ranking

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermal management is a significant overhead cost for data center (DC) operators, as lowering operating costs is a daily challenge. The performance, stability, and equipment life span are dependent on the execution of efficient cooling solutions. The new Competitive Assessment by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research provides an in-depth and unbiased examination of the top nine leading thermal management solution providers for DC operations, which include hardware, software, and allied services provided in-house or through strategic partnerships. The companies evaluated and ranked are:

"The analysis focused on eleven criteria segmented across innovation and implementation. The innovation criteria evaluated the solution providers based on thermal management solutions offered: hardware, software, and allied services, solution reliability, inbuilt or software tools to optimize DC operations, interoperability with DC operation tools, innovative features, and end-of-life/circular initiatives. The set of criteria under implementation focuses on geographical presence, market share, deployments, operation and maintenance support, partnerships, case studies, and time to value," explains Rithika Thomas, Sustainable Technologies Senior Analyst at ABI Research.

Vertiv took the overall lead, benefiting from the first mover advantage through the dedicated AI DC portfolio Vertiv360, leveraging its strong ecosystem partnerships with Nvidia and Intel. In addition, its scaled global deployments demonstrated Vertiv's expertise in thermal management hardware, software for critical infrastructure, and allied services like power, IT equipment, and servicing efficient DCs. Johnson Controls, a fierce competitor of Vertiv, is a leader in the implementation criteria and has been exceeding market expectations. Its comprehensive and dedicated data center portfolio comprising of hardware, software, fire safety, security and building automation combined with its global presence, customer centric approach, and scaled deployments resulted in overall second position, making Johnson Controls a well-placed solution provider in the ecosystem.

Vertiv, Johnson Controls & Schneider Electric are innovation leaders pushing the boundaries on the potential of DC cooling solutions through dedicated product ranges, namely Vertiv 360AI, Johnson Controls' Global DC Solutions organization' and Schneider Electric's approach and portfolio catering from 'Grid to chip, Chip to Chiller'. Johnson Control, Vertiv & Daikin are the top three implementation leaders due to their strong established ecosystem partnerships built over the years, in-house expertise on data center cooling, global scale deployments, partnerships, and commercialized solutions in the market today.

With the rise of high-density IT racks and AI models, advanced energy efficient cooling solutions like liquid cooling, are creating opportunities for established HVAC players to acquire stake in SMEs providing advanced cooling capabilities to address customer need for a 'one stop' solution providers. "To succeed in a competitive marketplace, thermal management solution providers are also catering to related operational & hardware requirements of DC such as energy, fire safety, security, IT servers, Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM), remote monitoring and servicing, as the DC industry is large, yet the customer base is limited. Thus, established HVAC providers are catering to evolving customer needs and expanding portfolio services to capture the customer base, optimize DC operations, and reduce costs and carbon footprints," Thomas concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's Thermal Management Providers for Data Centers competitive ranking. This report is part of the company's Smart Buildings research service, which includes research, data, and analyst insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Competitive Ranking reports offer comprehensive analysis of implementation and innovation strategies to offer unparalleled insight into a company's performance and standing compared to its competitors.

