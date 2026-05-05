Vertiv Appoints Frieda He as Chief Procurement Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced Frieda He has joined the company as Chief Procurement Officer (CPO). She will lead Vertiv's global procurement organization, with a focus on further strengthening supply chain resilience, enabling growth, optimizing cost and value, and driving supplier quality across the company's portfolio, including end‑to‑end power and thermal management solutions for data centers, communications networks, and commercial & industrial applications.

Frieda He will join Vertiv as the new Chief Procurement Officer, effective May 5, 2026

Frieda brings nearly two decades of global procurement and supply chain leadership experience across the automotive and electrification businesses. In her most recent role, from December 2023 to March 2026, Frieda served as Chief Procurement Officer and a member of the Group Management Team at Polestar. She oversaw more than $3 billion in annual global spend across direct and indirect materials, supplier quality, R&D industrial programs, cost management, and global real estate, while leading cross-functional global teams and driving cost savings, governance, and enterprise transformation during periods of industry disruption.

"Frieda He is a proven global leader with deep experience building and scaling resilient, sustainable supply chains," said Gio Albertazzi, chief executive officer, Vertiv. "Her expertise in complex, multinational procurement environments and her track record of driving operational discipline and value creation will be critical as Vertiv continues to scale to meet accelerating demand from AI‑driven and high‑density digital infrastructure."

Prior to Polestar, Frieda held a series of senior leadership roles at Volvo Cars, including vice president, head of global propulsion & sustainability procurement, where she led a more than $9 billion annual spend organization and played a key role in the company's electrification transformation. Her experience includes managing supply chains through global disruptions, strengthening supplier quality and capability, advancing sustainability and regulatory compliance, and supporting major structural transactions and joint ventures. Earlier in her career, she held procurement and supply chain roles in China and across the Asia‑Pacific region, building deep expertise in global sourcing, cost engineering, and supplier development.

"I'm excited to join Vertiv at such a transformative moment for the digital infrastructure industry," said Frieda He. "Vertiv's role at the center of the global data center and critical infrastructure ecosystem presents a unique opportunity to create value through strong partnerships, operational excellence, and responsible, resilient supply chains."

Frieda holds bachelor's degrees in general studies and business/commerce from Northeast Normal University in China, and an Executive MBA from the University of Oxford in England.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers' vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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SOURCE Vertiv Holdings Co