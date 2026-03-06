Vertiv Holdings, Lumentum Holdings, Coherent, and EchoStar Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600

News provided by

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Mar 06, 2026, 18:39 ET

NEW YORK, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices:

  • NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NASD: NSSC) will replace Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, March 13. An investor group comprised of MW Group and funds affiliated with DivcoWest and Blackstone Real Estate is acquiring Alexander & Baldwin in a deal that is expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

  • The following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 will take effect before the market opens on Monday, March 23, as part of the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure that each index is more representative of its market–capitalization range. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small–cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective
Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Mar 13, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

NAPCO Security Technologies

NSSC 

Information Technology 

Mar 13, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Alexander & Baldwin  

ALEX 

Real Estate

Mar 23, 2026

S&P 100

Addition

Micron Technology

MU 

Information Technology 

Mar 23, 2026

S&P 100

Addition

Lam Research

LRCX 

Information Technology 

Mar 23, 2026

S&P 100

Addition

Applied Materials

AMAT 

Information Technology 

Mar 23, 2026

S&P 100

Addition

GE Vernova

GEV 

Industrials 

Mar 23, 2026

S&P 100

Deletion

PayPal Holdings

PYPL 

Financials 

Mar 23, 2026

S&P 100

Deletion

American Intl Group

AIG 

Financials 

Mar 23, 2026

S&P 100

Deletion

Metlife

MET 

Financials 

Mar 23, 2026

S&P 100

Deletion

Target

TGT 

Consumer Staples 

Mar 23, 2026

S&P 500

Addition

Vertiv Holdings

VRT

Industrials

Mar 23, 2026

S&P 500

Addition

Lumentum Holdings

LITE

Information Technology

Mar 23, 2026

S&P 500

Addition

Coherent

COHR

Information Technology

Mar 23, 2026

S&P 500

Addition

EchoStar

SATS

Communication Services

Mar 23, 2026

S&P 500

Deletion

Match Group

MTCH

Communication Services

Mar 23, 2026

S&P 500

Deletion

Molina Healthcare

MOH

Health Care

Mar 23, 2026

S&P 500

Deletion

Lamb Weston Holdings

LW

Consumer Staples

Mar 23, 2026

S&P 500

Deletion

Paycom Software

PAYC

Industrials

Mar 23, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Solstice Advanced Materials

SOLS

Materials

Mar 23, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

SiTime

SITM

Information Technology

Mar 23, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Moog

MOG.A

Industrials

Mar 23, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

InterDigital

IDCC

Information Technology

Mar 23, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Vicor

VICR

Industrials

Mar 23, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

CareTrust REIT

CTRE

Real Estate

Mar 23, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Lumentum Holdings

LITE

Information Technology

Mar 23, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Coherent

COHR

Information Technology

Mar 23, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

EchoStar

SATS

Communication Services

Mar 23, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

ZoomInfo Technologies

GTM

Communication Services

Mar 23, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

ASGN

ASGN

Information Technology

Mar 23, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Kemper

KMPR

Financials

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Match Group

MTCH

Communication Services

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Molina Healthcare

MOH

Health Care

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Lamb Weston Holdings

LW

Consumer Staples

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Paycom Software

PAYC

Industrials

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

VSE

VSEC

Industrials

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Argan

AGX

Industrials

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Rithm Capital

RITM

Financials

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Lyft

LYFT

Industrials

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Laureate Education

LAUR

Consumer Discretionary

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Life Time Group Holdings

LTH

Consumer Discretionary

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Life360

LIF

Information Technology

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Sphere Entertainment

SPHR

Communication Services

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

ZoomInfo Technologies

GTM

Communication Services

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

ASGN

ASGN

Information Technology

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Kemper

KMPR

Financials

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Solstice Advanced Materials

SOLS

Materials

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

SiTime

SITM

Information Technology

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Moog

MOG.A

Industrials

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

InterDigital

IDCC

Information Technology

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Vicor Corp

VICR

Industrials

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

CareTrust REIT

CTRE

Real Estate

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

PLAY

Consumer Discretionary

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

SunCoke Energy

SXC

Materials

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

AH Realty Trust

AHRT

Real Estate

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Summit Hotel Properties

INN

Real Estate

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KREF

Financials

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Bloomin' Brands

BLMN

Consumer Discretionary

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Myriad Genetics

MYGN

Health Care

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Cars.com

CARS

Communication Services

Mar 23, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

ANGI

ANGI

Communication Services

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Index Reports Annual Gain in December 2025

S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) today released the December 2025 results for the S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Indices. More than 27 years of history are ...
S&P Dow Jones Indices and Lincoln International Unveil New Benchmarks for the Private Loan Market with Launch of S&P Lincoln Senior Debt Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices and Lincoln International Unveil New Benchmarks for the Private Loan Market with Launch of S&P Lincoln Senior Debt Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI"), the world's leading index provider, in collaboration with Lincoln International, a global investment banking...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics