Vertiv Industrializes AI Deployment with Digitally Orchestrated Infrastructure, Collaborates with Hut 8 to Scale

Vertiv™ OneCore factory-integrated, digitally validated infrastructure reduces on-site deployment complexity and accelerates schedule certainty amid tightening construction constraints

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced a major evolution in high-density data center deployment, shifting from traditional static modeling to a higher fidelity Digital Twin platform. This technology-first approach accelerates the deployment of its Vertiv™ OneCore integrated modular solutions, enabling operators to scale AI factories with unprecedented velocity and precision.

Vertiv leverages Digital Twin technologies to shorten design and construction workflows, and accelerate time to token. Image © Vertiv

As the demand for AI training and inference capacity accelerates, operators are finding that traditional construction methods cannot scale fast enough to meet demand. The industry is facing a convergence of physical and logistical constraints that threaten project timelines.

Central to Vertiv's physics-driven design and digital-first strategy is a next-generation shift from static Building Information Modeling (BIM) to a dynamic digital environment built on SimReady assets with Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) export capabilities. This unified, full-stack digital infrastructure moves beyond disaggregated design and construction workflows—reducing dependency on scarce talent, inconsistent quality, sequential workflows, weather, and disparate trade-specific silos. The result fundamentally changes the physics of deployment, accelerating time to token, repeatability, and performance.

"The industry is reaching the limits of what traditional, sequential construction can deliver," said Giordano Albertazzi, Chief Executive Officer at Vertiv. "We are not replacing engineering rigor; we are shifting from a product-in-a-product mentality where mechanical and electrical systems fight for space and control to delivering a unitary, fully coherent system where the digital design and the physical asset are inseparable. This isn't just prefabrication; it is convergence and interoperability unlocking compounding gains in speed and efficiency."

Deploying Vertiv OneCore delivers tangible financial advantages for NeoCloud, hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, and sovereign operators:

Vertiv OneCore is built around repeatable building blocks, including factory-integrated elements for power, cooling, heat rejection, overhead aisle infrastructure, and services into a single converged physical infrastructure designed to simplify execution and compress schedules by reducing on-site labor intensity and complexity.

Speed for Revenue Acceleration: Factory-integrated and tested, Vertiv OneCore reduces on-site work, commissioning, and time-to- token by up to 50% compared to traditional builds.

Factory-integrated and tested, Vertiv OneCore reduces on-site work, commissioning, and time-to- by up to 50% compared to traditional builds. Density for Asset Efficiency: Up to 30% less space compared to traditional builds, enabling higher compute density, reduced infrastructure sprawl, and improved revenue per square foot.

Up to 30% less space compared to traditional builds, enabling higher compute density, reduced infrastructure sprawl, and improved revenue per square foot. Total Cost of Ownership Savings for Shorter Internal Rate of Return: Up to 25% TCO savings compared to traditional stick-build, by shifting labor off-site, reducing rework, and minimizing non-repeatable field costs and waste.

Up to 25% TCO savings compared to traditional stick-build, by shifting labor off-site, reducing rework, and minimizing non-repeatable field costs and waste. Future-Ready Infrastructure for Financial Optionality: Scalable blocks with densities configurable up to 600 kW per rack are built to extend infrastructure readiness for multiple compute generations ahead.

Strategic collaboration with Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) ("Hut 8"), an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy intensive use cases, has collaborated with Vertiv to integrate Vertiv™ OneCore converged physical infrastructure into select data center projects within its broader infrastructure roadmap. By combining Hut 8's power-first and innovation-driven approach with Vertiv's fully converged, interoperable systems, the companies have created an industrialized, scalable, and repeatable solution for AI data center deployment. This approach is designed to accelerate schedules and enable "design certainty" through early constraint integration while preserving the technical rigor required for modern computing workloads.

"We view AI data center infrastructure as an integrated industrial system anchored in power, not as a collection of bespoke real estate projects," said Asher Genoot, CEO at Hut 8. "Collaborating with Vertiv to deploy the Vertiv OneCore architecture strengthens our ability to standardize design, maintain rigorous delivery timelines, and enhance execution confidence for large-scale AI infrastructure projects."

For this initial deployment, Vertiv and Hut 8 collaborated on an industrialized AI infrastructure architecture, aligning Vertiv's converged physical infrastructure system with Hut 8's largescale power and digital infrastructure platform.

Vertiv OneCore is developed with a single design intent, tightly integrating Vertiv's power train, thermal chain, IT white space, controls and services, as an infrastructure platform for accelerated computing blocks—supporting evolving AI factory requirements without anchoring the architecture to a single compute ecosystem. Modular electrical and mechanical elements, combined with system-level digital models, allow customers to standardize on a repeatable physical architecture while flexing configurations to support multiple compute generations ahead.

For more information about Vertiv OneCore and other Vertiv™ solutions, visit Vertiv.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers' vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. is an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive use cases. We take a power-first, innovation-driven approach to developing, commercializing, and operating the critical infrastructure that underpins the breakthrough technologies of today and tomorrow. Our platform spans 710 megawatts of energy capacity under management, 330 megawatts of energy capacity under construction, and 1,230 megawatts of energy capacity under development across 15 sites in the United States and Canada: five ASIC compute, hosting, and Managed Services sites in Alberta, New York, and Texas; five cloud and colocation data centers in British Columbia and Ontario; one non-operational site in Alberta; one site under construction in Louisiana; and three sites under development across Texas and Illinois. For more information, visit hut8.com and follow us on X at @Hut8Corp.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

VERTIV MEDIA CONTACT

Ruder Finn

[email protected]

HUT 8 PUBLIC RELATIONS

Gautier Lemyze-Young

[email protected]

SOURCE Vertiv Holdings Co