Vertiv Introduces First Converged Physical Infrastructure Digital Twin for NVIDIA Omniverse DSX

Model-based digital twin capability of Vertiv™ SmartRun helps accelerate AI factory design, simulation, and deployment workflows

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced progress on a production-grade digital twin capability for Vertiv™ SmartRun integrated in the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint, advancing the company's roadmap to make AI factory infrastructure more configurable, repeatable, and simulation-ready.

Vertiv SmartRun overhead converged physical infrastructure system is integrated as a configurable digital twin within NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint workflows, enabling infrastructure to be designed, simulated, and validated as a single system before build-out.

As AI deployments scale to higher densities and larger capacities, data centers need a faster, more reliable way to turn each generation of computing into real-world infrastructure. Traditional, document-based processes and siloed handoffs across power, cooling, controls, and deployment teams can't keep pace. Vertiv SmartRun digital twin shifts planning to a model-based approach, allowing infrastructure to be designed, simulated, and validated as a single system before build-out. By capturing system configurations and dependencies in a virtual environment, it helps reduce late-stage design changes and integration risk, improve confidence through simulation, and accelerate time from planning to operational readiness—while improving coordination across teams.

"AI infrastructure can no longer be planned one compute generation at a time," said Scott Armul, chief product and technology officer at Vertiv. "To deliver more tokens per second per megawatt, customers need power, cooling, controls, and deployment workflows to be designed as one interdependent system. The Vertiv SmartRun digital twin helps encode Vertiv's infrastructure expertise into configurable, simulation-ready building blocks that support faster, more confident AI factory planning. As we extend this approach to Vertiv™ OneCore Rubin DSX, Vertiv is helping customers translate future compute requirements into deployable physical infrastructure before those requirements reach full deployment scale."

The Vertiv SmartRun digital twin is the first phase in Vertiv's multi-phase AI factory digital twin roadmap. Digital twins are designed to help close the gap between accelerated compute innovation and physical infrastructure readiness, preserving engineering intent from early configuration and simulation through deployment, commissioning, lifecycle assurance, and future optimization.

"AI factories require full-stack co-design across compute and physical infrastructure," said Vladimir Troy, vice president of AI Infrastructure at NVIDIA. "NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint helps the ecosystem build, simulate, and optimize gigawatt-scale AI factory digital twins using OpenUSD, SimReady assets, and power, thermal, and operational simulations. Bringing Vertiv SmartRun into this workflow can help customers evaluate infrastructure choices earlier and prepare for multiple generations of accelerated computing."

At Computex Taipei 2026, Vertiv will demonstrate Vertiv™ SmartRun as both a physical infrastructure system and a configurable digital twin, allowing attendees to explore configuration scenarios and see how model-based design choices can support downstream infrastructure planning, coordination, and simulation workflows. Created using Dassault Systèmes model-based systems engineering capabilities on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and connected to NVIDIA Omniverse DSX workflows, the demonstrator establishes a shared digital foundation for configuration, simulation, validation, and future optimization across the AI factory infrastructure lifecycle.

"Digital twins allow complex infrastructure systems to be represented with the intelligence of their configuration rules, dependencies, and engineering intent," said Stéphane Sireau, vice president of high tech industry at Dassault Systèmes. "At Computex, Vertiv, Dassault and NVIDIA demonstrate how Vertiv's AI factory infrastructure is moving from document-based design workflows toward an industrialized, model-based systems engineering approach optimized for speed, quality, and system-level performance."

See the video "Simulation-ready converged physical infrastructure for AI at scale" to learn more about leveraging digital twin for Vertiv's solutions for AI infrastructure, or visit Vertiv.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers' vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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SOURCE Vertiv Holdings Co