Verto Management Selects PEF Services for Fund Administration

Verto has secured an initial mandate to manage in excess of $190 million of waste to value and integrated renewable energy assets, and is also pursuing a pipeline of potential project investments and acquisitions to accelerate growth initially in North America, Europe and Australasia.

"PEF's reputation for providing exceptional service to its clients, together with innovative technology solutions that will allow us to scale, were key drivers in our decision," said Wayne Young, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of Verto Management. "PEF Services will help us support the management of our new platform, enabling us to focus on expanding strategic, high-value initiatives like deal sourcing, fundraising, and asset management."

PEF Services is nationally recognized as one of the top boutique fund administrators and back-office specialists for both General Partners and Limited Partners in the alternative asset space. The Firm's services include partnership accounting, financial reporting, capital call and distribution processing, investor capital account maintenance, audit and tax return support and coordinated fulfillment of all investor deliverables.

"We are very excited to welcome Verto Management to our family of clients," said Hank Boggio, Chief Revenue Officer of PEF Services. "Verto has a unique approach to the renewable energy sector and we look forward to supporting its endeavors to drive growth and achieve greater efficiencies while focusing on strategic initiatives."

About Verto Management, LLC

Verto Management, LLC, is a renewable infrastructure investment management company focused on the implementation of its global investment and asset management strategy related to the transformation, utilization, and integration of waste and lower grade material sources, to produce higher value products such as renewable heat, power, materials, chemicals, gas, solid and liquid fuels. As part of its investment strategy, Verto also intends to leverage its experience in relation to infrastructure investments in sustainable agriculture. Learn more at www.vertomgmt.com.

About PEF Services LLC

PEF Services provides high-value, high-touch Fund Administration solutions supported by senior professionals with extensive experience in alternative investments. PEF has a 15-year track record of delivering cost-effective solutions to Funds and General Partnerships, including Buyout, Venture, Real Estate, Special Purpose Vehicles, Mezzanine, Credit, SBIC, and Fund of Funds. The firm's LP Administration Solutions Group (LPAS) focuses solely on meeting the unique administration and data needs of limited partners investing in illiquid alternative assets. In partnering with PEF, firms increase operational efficiency, reduce and control operating costs, improve focus on core capabilities, and gain access to experts in private capital back office operations. For more information please visit www.pefservices.com.

