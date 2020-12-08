Vertos Medical Announces ASC Reimbursement Increase for the mild® Procedure

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has increased Ambulatory Surgery Center reimbursement for the mild® Procedure Tweet this

"The mild® Procedure is ideally suited for an ASC setting and we are pleased that CMS has improved the reimbursement for these facilities. We believe this will significantly increase patient access to the mild® Procedure across the country," said Philip Macdonald, Vice President, Market Access & Reimbursement for Vertos Medical.

The mild® Procedure is a clinically proven outpatient LSS treatment that removes a major root cause of stenosis through a portal the size of a baby aspirin. It requires no implants, no general anesthesia, no stitches, no steroids or opioids and no overnight hospital stay.

The mild® Procedure is approved nationally for Medicare and Medicare Advantage patients and various regional private insurers. Coverage stands at over 80 million lives. Since the FDA clearance in 2006, the mild® Procedure has been performed on more than 30,000 patients and its safety and efficacy have been analyzed in 13 clinical studies and over 25 publications.

Vertos Medical Inc. is a medical device company committed to developing innovative, minimally invasive treatments for lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS). Its proprietary technologies include the mild® instrumentation kit, which enables a safe, outpatient, minimally invasive, fluoroscopically guided therapeutic LSS treatment that requires no general anesthesia, no implants, and no stitches. LSS is primarily a degenerative, age-related narrowing of the lower spinal canal that causes symptoms of pain and numbness in the lower back, legs, or buttocks. The mild® Procedure treats this condition by restoring space in the spinal canal using specialized mild® devices to remove hypertrophic ligamentum flavum through a 5.1-mm treatment portal. Clinical studies show that the mild® Procedure can help LSS patients stand longer and walk farther with less pain.

1 No major device-related complications have been reported in any clinical trial.

2 Vertos Medical headquarters is located in Aliso Viejo, CA.

To learn more about how the mild® Procedure treats LSS, go to www.vertosmed.com/products/ .

