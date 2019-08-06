Vertos Medical Appoints New Vice President of Sales

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertos Medical Inc., a leader in the development of innovative, minimally invasive treatments for lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS), today announced the appointment of Stephen E. Paul as Vice President of Sales. Mr. Paul will be responsible for directing all aspects of sales for the U.S. commercial expansion.

Mr. Paul brings over 25 years of successful commercial execution in the medical device field. He has deep expertise in setting strategic vision and leading sales teams to achieve results. He has worked for companies such as Boston Scientific, Masimo and most recently served as Vice President of Sales and Commercial Operations for Breg, a major manufacturer and distributor of orthopedic devices.

"Steve joins the Vertos leadership team at a pivotal time of growth as we see increased demand for the mild® procedure as a treatment option for millions who suffer from LSS," said Eric Wichems, President and CEO of Vertos Medical. "Steve's extensive experience creating and developing high performance sales teams makes him a great asset to our organization, as we drive major commercial expansion."

"I'm excited to join the Vertos team during this time of significant growth," said Mr. Paul. "The company's publication of level 1 data showing significant improvement in function and pain at two years, recently published physician-generated consensus guidelines that establish mild early in the LSS treatment algorithm, and broad Medicare coverage for patients of all ages has laid the foundation for Vertos to expand its reach to help more patients suffering from LSS."

The mild procedure has been performed on more than 25,000 patients and its safety and efficacy have been analyzed in more than 13 clinical studies and 20 publications. Study data has shown clinically meaningful and statistically significant mobility improvement and pain reduction with no major device-related complications in any clinical trial.

Vertos Medical Inc. is a medical device company committed to developing innovative, minimally invasive treatments for lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS). Its proprietary technologies include the mild® instrumentation kit, which enables a safe, outpatient, minimally invasive, fluoroscopically guided therapeutic LSS treatment that requires no general anesthesia, no implants, and no stitches. LSS is primarily a degenerative, age-related narrowing of the lower spinal canal that causes symptoms of pain and numbness in the lower back, legs, or buttocks. The mild procedure treats this condition by restoring space in the spinal canal using specialized mild devices to remove hypertrophic ligamentum flavum through a 5.1-mm treatment portal. Clinical studies show that the mild procedure can help LSS patients stand longer and walk farther with less pain.1 No major device- or procedure-related complications have been reported in any clinical trial.2 Vertos Medical headquarters is located in Aliso Viejo, CA. To learn more about how the mild procedure treats LSS, go to www.vertosmed.com/products/.

