Vertos Medical, Inc. Ranked Number 384 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 348% Revenue Growth to the Company's strong adaptability, and the relentless pursuit of improving the quality of patients' lives.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertos Medical today announced it ranked 384 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Vertos Medical grew 348% between 2018 and 2021.

Vertos Medical's chief executive officer, Eric Wichems, credits large patient unmet need and the speed and adaptability in uncertain macroeconomic environment with the company's 348% revenue growth. He said, "We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America. What is the most gratifying, though, is that we have been able to improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients with our healthcare partners. I am extremely proud of the phenomenal execution of our team during a very challenging two years. This would not have been possible without each employee's deep passion to improve the lives of millions of patients suffering from low back pain."

Overall, 2022 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% from 2018 to 2021, with median growth of 611%.

About Vertos Medical Inc.

Vertos Medical is an interventional pain company committed to developing innovative, minimally invasive treatments for lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS). mild®, its proprietary technology, is an image-guided outpatient procedure that removes a major root cause of lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS) through an incision smaller than the size of baby aspirin and doesn't require implants, general anesthesia, or stitches. The mild® Procedure has been clinically demonstrated to have safety outcomes similar to injections with durability out to 5 years, and patients typically return to activities of daily living within 24 hours with no restrictions. mild® is nationally covered by Medicare and has been performed on over 55,000 patients. Vertos Medical headquarters is located in Aliso Viejo, CA. To learn more and view clinical data, visit www.Vertosmed.com.

SOURCE Vertos Medical Inc.