Vertosa Announces Exclusive U.S. Emulsion Partnership with State B Cannabis Beverage Co.

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertosa , a science-first cannabis company that creates the most effective and reliable active ingredients for infused products, today announced its agreement with State B Cannabis Beverage Co. by Brujera Elixirs Inc . ("State B"), a leading Canadian beverage brand committed to bringing wellness, relief and elevation to the new and evolving cannabis user. As State B's exclusive U.S. emulsion partner, Vertosa will help the brand develop proprietary formulations for its CBD and THC-infused beverages. The announcement comes shortly after State B launched three new SKUs -- Resolve, Sparkle and Zing -- in California using Vertosa's water-stable cannabis emulsions.

Vertosa's patented and patent-pending emulsion offerings are eight times more bioavailable than conventional cannabis oils and offer a consistent user experience. Customizable based on application, ingredients and desired effect, Vertosa provides State B with effective and great-tasting water-stable solutions designed to take effect within 15 minutes. Vertosa's GMP-certified and third-party tested emulsions are one of the most stable, compatible and versatile suites of products available on the market.

"We tasked Vertosa with helping us develop our new line of wellness beverages featuring functional ingredients that allow consumers to reach a specific state of mind, and the R&D team certainly rose to the occasion," said Kelly Ann Woods, founder and Chief Executive Officer of State B. "Vertosa offers an incredible bioavailable emulsion for our beverages that helps us create delicious and consistent cannabis experiences for our customers. We're proud to partner with a team whose commitment to science and the cannabis industry is unparalleled, and look forward to working together as we seek to expand our product offering."

"We're thrilled to partner with State B as their exclusive U.S. emulsion provider and bring reimagined cannabis-infused beverages to California," said Ben Larson, Chief Executive Officer of Vertosa. "State B has found a niche in the market where the Functional and Better-For-You categories meet. Following the height of the pandemic, demand for healthy and natural beverages is at an all time high and we look forward to working with State B to further develop this growing product category."

State B beverages are formulated with varying ratios of THC and CBD combined with unique blends of nootropics, adaptogenic herbs, botanical extracts and terpenes to create targeted experiences.

Resolve Blackberry Calamansi | 6mg THC & 4mg CBD: Crafted with holy basil, schisandra berry, guayusa, blue spirulina and Linalool to encourage a creative, purposeful and productive mindset.

Crafted with holy basil, schisandra berry, guayusa, blue spirulina and Linalool to encourage a creative, purposeful and productive mindset. Sparkle Raspberry Yuzu | 5mg each THC & CBD: An infusion of ashwagandha, damiana, passionflower, hibiscus and Beta-Caryophyllene that enhances libido while increasing sociability and relaxation.

An infusion of ashwagandha, damiana, passionflower, hibiscus and Beta-Caryophyllene that enhances libido while increasing sociability and relaxation. Zing Passionfruit Lime | 10mg THC: An energizing and uplifting blend of bacopa, gingko, green tea, sea buckthorn berry, turmeric and Myrcene to improve memory, focus and alertness.

In the coming year, State B will be expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Elevé, a non-cannabinoid beverage offering. Utilizing Vertosa's state-of-the-art emulsions, State B's low-sugar, ready-to-drink beverages introduce a new kind of cannabis-infused beverage to the rapidly growing cannabis market.

Vertosa has partnered with renowned mainstream brands including Vita Coco EU and Pabst, and its aqueous solutions are third-party tested for solvents, heavy metals, fungicides, pesticides and microbes. For more information, please visit https://vertosa.com/ .

State B is a subsidiary of Brujera Elixirs, Inc., a house of brands that also includes Boozewitch (sober-curious elixirs), founded by award-winning master mixologist, certified distiller, herbalist and sommelier Kelly Ann Woods. To learn more, please visit https://statebelevate.com/ .

About Vertosa

Founded in 2018, Vertosa is a science-first cannabis company that creates the most effective and reliable active ingredients for infused products. Its patented and patent-pending emulsion systems are carefully designed for the specific needs of each customer, with pre-suspended aqueous solutions that create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity and taste. Vertosa works closely with its lab partners and brands of all sizes throughout the manufacturing process to achieve target potency and accelerate products to market. Learn more at www.vertosa.com, and connect on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Brujera Elixirs Inc.

Brujera Elixirs Inc. is an award-winning house of beverage brands that prioritizes philanthropy - proudly contributing a percentage of profits to Raven Trust Indigenous Legal Defence Fund. Brujera is a ceiling-smashing umbrella corporation comprised of three brands - with another in development. It is led by master formulator, mixologist, sommelier and award-winning businesswoman Kelly Ann Woods. Brujera initially introduced Boozewitch, a line of sober-curious mixers for cocktails and mocktails, and soon followed up with State B Essence Elixirs, a sophisticated fusion of cannabinoids, healing herbs, and FES flower essences.

