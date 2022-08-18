Vertosa Introduces Cara Newkirk and Ryan Pinsky as Members of Sales and Business Development Teams

Well-rounded industry professionals bring more than 20 years of combined experience in the food, beverage and cannabis industries

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertosa , a science-first cannabis company that creates the most effective and reliable active ingredients for infused products, today announced the addition of two new team members, Cara Newkirk and Ryan Pinsky. Newkirk will serve as the executive vice president of business development and Pinsky will serve as the vice president of sales.

Newkirk is a results-driven strategic marketing and business leader with two decades of experience in the food and beverage ingredients industry. She most recently worked as the business development director at Synergy Flavors, a global manufacturer and supplier of flavorings, extracts, and essences. Prior to strengthening her strategic development skills at Synergy Flavors, Newkirk held several business development and marketing positions at FONA International, Innova Flavors and White Plate Creative.

Pinsky brings nearly a decade of experience in all facets of the cannabis industry to the company's sales team. He previously served as a partner at Taima Extracts Inc., a family-owned and operated extraction facility in Oakville, Ontario. Pinsky's expertise in commercialization, distribution and manufacturing has helped the company evolve into one of the few profitable cannabis companies in Canada.

"The cannabis industry continues to evolve, and it's critical for our company to recruit and retain talented individuals who can propel it forward. Both Cara Newkirk and Ryan Pinsky possess unique skill sets and endless knowledge to help Vertosa approach the cannabis industry in new ways. I am truly eager to see what we can accomplish with Cara and Ryan contributing to the Vertosa family," said Ben Larson, Chief Executive Officer of Vertosa.

"I am thrilled to bring 20 years of mainstream ingredient knowledge to Vertosa and the cannabis space to continue to innovate and grow the consumable cannabis market. Vertosa's science-first approach to product development and a deep commitment to serving the customer uniquely position Vertosa as a leading partner to co-create pioneering consumer products," said Cara Newkirk, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Vertosa.

"I am beyond excited to be able to bring my talents to the most electrifying company in cannabis. Vertosa has a gravitational pull that attracts the most brilliant minds in the industry, and partners with the most in-demand cannabis brands. My immense experience over the last decade in cannabis will be a massive asset to continue growing the legacy Vertosa has successfully built over the last four years," said Ryan Pinsky, Vice President of Sales at Vertosa.

About Vertosa

Founded in 2018, Vertosa is a science-first cannabis company that creates the most effective and reliable active ingredients for infused products. Its patented and patent-pending emulsion systems are carefully designed for the specific needs of each customer, with pre-suspended aqueous solutions that create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity and taste. Vertosa works closely with its lab partners and brands of all sizes throughout the manufacturing process to achieve target potency and accelerate products to market. Learn more at www.vertosa.com, and connect on LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Vertosa