Vertosa Strengthens Leadership Team with Dr. Gul Konuklar as New VP of Research & Development

BERKELEY, Calif. , Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertosa, a leading innovator in cannabis and hemp infusion technology, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Gul Konuklar as Vice President of Research and Development. Dr. Konuklar brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success in product development, plant design, and process optimization to her new role at Vertosa.

Before joining Vertosa, Dr. Konuklar led the design and execution of three pilot plants, one commercial plant, and a commercial process. She successfully presented three novel processes to the FDA, all of which were approved. Dr. Konuklar has also designed a Pac-Asia R&D lab, executed two material science labs, and holds 15 published patents with many more applications pending. Her extensive experience includes significant contributions to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and over fourteen years at Abbott, a global healthcare leader. Her strategic acumen and deep industry knowledge are expected to be invaluable as Vertosa continues to expand its market presence and explore new opportunities for growth.

"Dr. Konuklar's addition to the team represents a significant milestone in Vertosa's journey towards becoming the global leader in cannabis infusion technology," said Ben Larson, CEO of Vertosa. "Her impressive track record in innovation, combined with her professional experience and education, positions her perfectly to advance our mission to create the most effective and trusted cannabis solutions."

Dr. Konuklar will work closely with Dr. Harold Han, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer at Vertosa. Together, they will spearhead initiatives to enhance Vertosa's product offerings, expand the intellectual property portfolio, and drive continuous improvements across the company's quality systems and process engineering protocols.

"Gul's profound expertise in R&D and her thoughtful approach to product innovation are exactly what we need to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in cannabis technology," said Dr. Harold Han. "I am confident that her leadership will greatly enhance our capabilities and set new standards within the industry."

"I am excited to join Vertosa and contribute to a team that is redefining the standards of quality and innovation in the cannabis infusion space," said Dr. Konuklar. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Vertosa to develop solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and deliver exceptional value."

About Vertosa: Vertosa creates industry-leading active ingredients for infused product makers. Their emulsion systems are designed to be seamless solutions that can be integrated with virtually any product. As a science-first company, Vertosa works closely with clients to become their end-to-end partner in product development. Leveraging a patented technology platform, Vertosa customizes the delivery of cannabinoids and adapts to each unique product line, ensuring precision, stability, and increased bioavailability.

