SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diana Eberlein, Chief External Affairs Officer at Vertosa and affectionately known as "The First Lady of THC," was honored with the Industry Leadership Award by Tempters, a cannabis lifestyle brand, during the 2025 NACS Show held the week of October 14.

VERTOSA’S DIANA EBERLEIN HONORED WITH TEMPTER’S INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP AWARD AT THE 2025 NACS SHOW

Through her work as Chair of the Coalition for Adult Beverage Alternatives (CABA) and her role at Vertosa, Eberlein has been instrumental in advancing sensible cannabis regulation and driving conversations at both the federal and state levels. Her advocacy continues to build trust, promote responsible access, and create pathways for both experienced consumers and the "canna-curious."

"For THC beverages to truly go mainstream, we need policy that supports the consumer experience," said Eberlein. "The goal has always been to remove the stigma and place cannabis beverages responsibly where they belong, and this award is a reminder we're getting closer to that every day."

The award was presented by NBA legend Allen Iverson and Al Harrington, entrepreneur and owner of Viola Cannabis, underscoring the cultural significance of Eberlein's contributions to normalizing cannabis beverages.

About Vertosa

Vertosa creates industry-leading active ingredients for infused product makers. Their emulsion systems are designed to be seamless solutions that can be integrated with virtually any product. As a science-first company, Vertosa works closely with clients to become their end-to-end partner in product development. Leveraging a patented technology platform, Vertosa customizes the delivery of cannabinoids and adapts to each unique product line, ensuring precision, stability, and increased bioavailability.

About Tempters

Tempters is a premium cannabis lifestyle brand rooted in culture, innovation, and authenticity. Blending high-quality products with creative storytelling, Tempters is dedicated to redefining how cannabis is experienced and celebrated. From partnerships with leading figures in entertainment and wellness to thoughtfully curated events and activations, Tempters continues to shape the future of modern cannabis culture.

