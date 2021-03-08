Vertosoft Named as a Solutions Distributor by Immersive Labs

LEESBURG, Va., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersive Labs named Vertosoft as its new public sector distributor for their human cyber readiness platform. Vertosoft is a fast-growing software distributor whose mission is bringing emerging tech to the government. This new partnership will allow Federal, State, and Local government bodies to have access to Immersive Labs' valuable cybersecurity workforce skills training.

The threat of malicious activity targeting IT systems or the people that use them has only grown in recent years. All bodies of government are vulnerable targets, and their employees require a cyber training solution to bring risk factors down. This is where Immersive Labs has the answer with their on-demand, gamified, relevant, and risk-based platform. Immersive Labs develops human cyber readiness by empowering agencies to increase, measure and demonstrate human capabilities in every area of their cybersecurity and aligned to the actual risks they face.

"In today's world, cyber readiness can't be achieved via a once-a-year training course, it requires continuous education and learning," said Chet Hayes, chief technology officer of Vertosoft. "Immersive Labs' gamified cyber range allows government agencies to educate their workforce with the latest tools and attack techniques."

"'Immersive Labs is changing the way organizations think about risk mitigation, shifting the focus onto the capabilities of the people behind the screen. We're delighted to be partnering with Vertosoft to bring our platform - and greater human cyber readiness - to government agencies across the U.S.," said Jake Alosco, Immersive Labs Director of Channel Sales on their partnership with Vertosoft.

Immersive Labs has a library of over 1,000 labs covering every level and topic, from basic security awareness all the way through to reverse-engineering malware and the latest tools and techniques used by hackers. Their labs are based on the latest threat intelligence to ensure they are up to date on your risk factors as they evolve.

About Immersive Labs:

Immersive Labs is the world's first human cyber readiness platform. Our technology delivers challenge-based cybersecurity content developed by experts and powered by the latest threat intelligence. Our unique approach enables businesses to battle-test and evidence preparedness to face emerging cyber threats. Immersive Labs simulates cyber scenarios covering everything from the basics to threat hunting and reverse-engineering malware. At the heart of our platform are labs: cloud-based and story-driven exercises accessible on demand. We develop new labs every day to add to our massive range of practical, gamified content that is also mapped against industry frameworks.

About Vertosoft:

Vertosoft accelerates the adoption of emerging technology within the government. We bring the flexibility, agility, and responsiveness of a small company with the experience of a large organization. With our focus on emerging technology growth in government, Vertosoft is positioned to reduce complexity and provide scalable, cloud-ready technology solutions that enable government agencies to deliver client-centric digital transformations.

