vertTV's Action-Romance Microseries 'Call of Duty and Love,' Starring Jason-Shane Scott and Jessica Morris, Premieres Today

Directed by Peter Sullivan, the Series also Features Rib Hillis, Megan Beattie, and Ciarra Carter

Premiere Dates Set for Upcoming vertTV Originals Including

Vivica A. Fox in 'Wicked Wives,' Chonda Pierce in 'Chonda,' and 'Finding Hope,'

Reuniting 'Fuller House' Stars John Brotherton, Marla Sokoloff, and Jodie Sweetin

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- vertTV today announced the premiere of its new original vertical microseries, Call of Duty and Love, now streaming exclusively on the vertTV app. Starring Jason-Shane Scott and Jessica Morris and directed by Peter Sullivan, the fast-paced action-romance brings high-stakes cinematic storytelling directly to mobile screens (watch the trailer here: https://tinyurl.com/codal-trailer).

Call of Duty and Love follows Jackson "Six" Dane (Jason-Shane Scott), a former covert operative living off the grid who is pulled back into action when a familiar face from his past, trauma therapist Dr. Rachel Gilbert (Jessica Morris), reveals her 17-year-old daughter, Harper (Megan Beattie), has been kidnapped. The high-stakes rescue mission turns personal when Jackson discovers Harper is actually his daughter, targeted by Cade (Rib Hillis), a vengeful member of "Six's" former military unit seeking retribution. Joined by Kira (Ciarra Carter), a trusted ally from Jackson's old squad, he and Rachel must navigate explosive traps, buried secrets, and lethal crossfire to save Harper and stop Cade before time runs out.

vertTV's 'Call of Duty and Love,' starring Jason-Shane Scott and Jessica Morris, debuts today on the vertTV app Post this

Media Assets: Download episodic stills here: https://tinyurl.com/codal-assets

The premiere highlights vertTV's commitment to redefining vertical mobile television following its recent launch. Founded and led by veteran Hollywood producers, vertTV brings traditional Los Angeles studio infrastructure, network screenwriters, and cinematic production values to short-form entertainment, replacing disposable app tropes with star-driven, ensemble storytelling. Viewers can stream Call of Duty and Love on the standalone vertTV mobile app available for download on iOS and Android devices, with select widescreen previews accessible via the vertTV YouTube channel (@vertTVPlus).

Call of Duty and Love joins vertTV's previously released Original, Lone Star Hearts, starring Josh Henderson (Dallas) and Hallmark Channel favorite Cindy Busby, alongside the platform's library of over 200 Exclusives. Building on this rollout, vertTV will continue its monthly cadence of premiering star-driven Originals across the fall, including:

Finding Hope (September 22): This heartwarming small-town drama reunites Fuller House favorites Jodie Sweetin , John Brotherton , and Marla Sokoloff (who also wrote and directed the series), alongside Richard Karn ( Home Improvement ). The series follows a big-city doctor who returns home to save her family's struggling medical clinic, finding unexpected love and second chances along the way.

This heartwarming small-town drama reunites favorites , , and (who also wrote and directed the series), alongside ( ). The series follows a big-city doctor who returns home to save her family's struggling medical clinic, finding unexpected love and second chances along the way. Chonda (October 13): A warm, faith-adjacent, fish-out-of-water comedy starring legendary comedian Chonda Pierce , following a widowed mother who uproots her two sons from Tennessee to Los Angeles to finally chase her stand-up comedy dreams.

A warm, faith-adjacent, fish-out-of-water comedy starring legendary comedian , following a widowed mother who uproots her two sons from Tennessee to Los Angeles to finally chase her stand-up comedy dreams. Bad Blood (October 27): Tailored for a Gen Z audience, this dark academia supernatural thriller centers around a scholarship student at an elite university who uncovers a secret society hiding ancient vampire bloodlines while investigating her best friend's murder. Featuring horror icons Barbara Crampton ( Re-Animator ) and Russell Tod d ( Friday the 13th Part 2 ) reuniting on the 40th Anniversary of their cult classic, Chopping Mall .

Tailored for a Gen Z audience, this dark academia supernatural thriller centers around a scholarship student at an elite university who uncovers a secret society hiding ancient vampire bloodlines while investigating her best friend's murder. Featuring horror icons ( ) and ( ) reuniting on the 40th Anniversary of their cult classic, . Wicked Wives (January TBA): Executive produced by and starring Vivica A. Fox (Kill Bill), this glamorous, high-stakes ensemble murder-mystery centers on an ICU nurse who moves into Atlanta's most exclusive Black gated community and is quickly drawn into a world of secrets, infidelity, and murder.

Call of Duty and Love Production Credits

Cast: Jason-Shane Scott (Jackson "Six" Dane), Jessica Morris (Dr. Rachel Gilbert),

Rib Hillis (Cade), Megan Beattie (Harper), Ciarra Carter (Kira)

Jason-Shane Scott (Jackson "Six" Dane), Jessica Morris (Dr. Rachel Gilbert), Rib Hillis (Cade), Megan Beattie (Harper), Ciarra Carter (Kira) Directed by: Peter Sullivan

Peter Sullivan Written by: Jason-Shane Scott

Jason-Shane Scott Producers: Barry Barnholtz, Peter Sullivan, Ben Rosenthal, Brian Nolan, and Jeffrey Schenck

Media Assets: Watch the official trailer: https://tinyurl.com/codal-trailer; download episodic stills: https://tinyurl.com/codal-assets

About vertTV

Based in Los Angeles and founded by Hollywood veterans Jeffrey Schenck, Barry Barnholtz, and Peter Sullivan, vertTV is a premium, mobile-first, subscription-based vertical streaming service and filmmaker-led studio that redefines the microseries landscape by combining proven Hollywood storytelling with a fully integrated, in-house production pipeline that controls everything from development through distribution. Featuring a library of over 200 Exclusives alongside an ever-growing roster of Originals, vertTV delivers star-driven, high-quality genre television broken into fast-paced episodes designed specifically for on-the-go mobile viewing. Learn more at vertTV.com.

Media Contacts:

Aileen Budow, AB Creative Communications, [email protected]

Steve Albani, AB Creative Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE vertTV