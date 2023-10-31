Vertu Capital Founder Lisa Melchior Named one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women

News provided by

Vertu Capital

31 Oct, 2023, 07:30 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Vertu Capital is pleased to announce that its Founder and Managing Partner, Lisa Melchior, has been named one of Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 for 2023 by the Women's Executive Network (WXN).

Vertu's Melchior, the first woman to found a private equity firm in Canada, is joined by female leaders across a range of sectors and endeavours, from activists to artists and entrepreneurs, to be recognized for trail blazing work that has shattered boundaries and served as inspiration to the next generation.

"I am incredibly honoured to be recognized together with such an inspiring group of women leaders. There is definitely no shortage of smart, bold and determined woman who are willing to be the change they want to see," said Melchior. "In founding Vertu, it was important for me to show the next generation of women that we could do things differently, and be successful."

In March 2023, Melchior was recognized by the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (CVCA), winning its inaugural Woman of Achievement Award for her "significant impact on innovation and value creation" and her meaningful contribution to "improving gender diversity in the industry and beyond."

About Vertu Capital
Vertu Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high potential global technology companies, with a focus on software and software enabled businesses. Vertu's mission is to partner with management teams of market leading and scaling companies to accelerate and support the next stage in their growth journey. Vertu's team brings decades of domain experience, best practices, actionable value creation strategies and a deep network to its portfolio investments. In 2023, Vertu closed its inaugural fund, Vertu Partners Fund I, with more than $300 million in assets under management from a broad range of high quality institutional investors. Vertu has offices in Toronto and Montreal. For more information, please visit www.vertucapital.ca.

About WXN
(Women's Executive Network), a member-based organization, is North America's #1 and only organization that meaningfully propels and celebrates the advancement of professional women at all levels, in all sectors, and of all ages. WXN delivers this advancement through training, events, mentoring, networking, and award and recognition programs for members and partners. WXN operates in Canada and the U.S.

SOURCE Vertu Capital

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.