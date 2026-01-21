Vertus Achieves $1 Billion Daily Trading Milestone, Closes 2025 with 51% Returns

RAMSEY, Isle of Man, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Proprietary AI Systems Outperform Major Hedge Funds with Superior Risk-Adjusted Returns.

Vertus , a frontier artificial intelligence company, today announced two major milestones demonstrating the advancement of machine reasoning in financial markets: surpassing $1 billion in daily AI-driven transactions and delivering 51.15% returns for 2025 with a Sharpe ratio of 2.13-figures independently audited by Alpha Performance Verification Services, Certified Public Accountants.

The $1 billion single-day volume milestone, first achieved on November 25, 2025, caps a breakthrough year in which Vertus' AI systems significantly outperformed both traditional market indices and leading hedge funds on both absolute and risk-adjusted return metrics. Vertus' 2025 performance places the company's AI systems among the top-performing institutional trading operations globally:

51.15% annual return vs. S&P 500's ~17% (more than 2x market performance)

vs. S&P 500's ~17% (more than 2x market performance) 2.13 Sharpe ratio vs. leading hedge fund range of 0.5-1.5 (superior risk-adjusted returns)

vs. leading hedge fund range of 0.5-1.5 (superior risk-adjusted returns) $600M+ average daily volume with systems processing $1B daily regularly

with systems processing $1B daily regularly Consistently positive returns achieved through advanced machine reasoning

"This milestone validates everything we built," said Julius Franck, Co-Founder at Vertus. "We engineered a quantitatively backed system that thinks and acts at market speed-processing complexity, making decisions, and executing with precision that traditional algorithms simply cannot match. The independently verified billion-dollar threshold proves the architecture is performing exactly as designed."

Vertus developed and stress-tested its core systems in the Isle of Man, where progressive regulation and robust digital infrastructure provided the ideal environment to validate machine reasoning under live market conditions. What began as controlled experimentation has become production-grade technology now powering institutional-scale investing infrastructure.

The company's technology now serves as the decision-making backbone for a growing network of funds, family offices, and asset managers, executing in high-velocity markets where legacy systems falter.

"We've proven that advanced intelligence architecture outperforms decades-old algorithmic models," said Alex Foster, Co-Founder. "Financial markets were the perfect crucible-unforgiving, instantaneous, high-stakes. Our planned expansions put us at the center of the next wave: applying this reasoning power across autonomous systems and the computational infrastructure required for superintelligence."

The 2.13 Sharpe ratio-a measure of risk-adjust ed returns-demonstrates that Vertus' performance wasn't achieved through excessive risk-taking. The company's AI systems generated returns more than double the market while maintaining disciplined risk management; a combination rarely achieved in quantitative finance.

With daily transaction volumes regularly exceeding $1 billion, Vertus has established itself as critical infrastructure in modern investing ecosystems. The company's trajectory from inception to billion-dollar daily transactions represents one of the fastest scaling timelines in autonomous systems deployment.

"Financial markets are just the beginning," said Michal Prywata, Co-Founder. "We built AI that learned to reason in an environment where mistakes cost millions and decisions happen in milliseconds. That same intelligence now powers capital at scale-and we're rapidly expanding into domains that demand genuine machine reasoning. We're not just building financial systems. We're architecting the infrastructure for the next generation of intelligence."

Trading volume figures, performance metrics, and milestone achievements have been independently verified by Alpha Performance Verification Services, Certified Public Accountants. Verification report available upon request.

About Vertus

Vertus builds frontier artificial intelligence where intelligence meets consequence. Its systems operate directly in live financial markets, transacting over $600 million daily while reasoning under extreme uncertainty, learning in adversarial conditions, and adapting in milliseconds. This real-world crucible produces intelligence that is not simulated - it is proven.

Founded by Julius Franck , Alex Foster , and Michal Prywata , Vertus develops AI systems where precision matters and every decision has irreversible cost. Today, its technology powers institutional trading infrastructure for funds, family offices, and professional investors - environments where errors are measurable and accountability is absolute.

Beyond finance, Vertus is extending this intelligence into general reasoning systems designed to operate in complex, high-stakes domains. By training AI in environments where failure is punished and success compounds, Vertus is building the infrastructure for reliable machine intelligence - systems capable of reasoning, adapting, and acting autonomously across industries yet to be defined.

