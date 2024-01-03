VERTUS ENERGY APPOINTS BANK EXECUTIVE DIMITRIUS HUTCHERSON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DETROIT, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertus Energy, a pioneering firm in energy efficiency and sustainable solutions, today proudly announced the appointment of Dimitrius Hutcherson to its Board of Directors, effective January 2, 2024.

For more than 26 years Vertus Energy has helped businesses optimize their energy consumption and utility costs. Vertus Energy provides a plethora of energy management and energy efficiency services to it's clients.

"We are pleased to welcome Dimitrius to the Vertus Board," said Mr. Edwards, chairman, Vertus Energy. "His profound experience in guiding businesses through significant operational and growth phases will be indispensable as Vertus embarks on an exciting new chapter of expansion and innovation," said Edwards.

Hutcherson currently serves as the chief administrative officer and chief technology officer at Detroit-headquartered First Independence Bank, which brings a rich tapestry of leadership and strategic insight to the board. His involvement in the Board of Internet Sciences and the Michigan Strategic Fund underscores his commitment to technological advancement and economic development.

"This appointment to the Vertus Energy board of directors is one filled with great optimism and an eagerness to lend utilize my experience to broaden this organization's reach and impact in our community and beyond," said Dimitrius Hutcherson, executive vice president, chief administrative officer and chief technology officer, First Independence Bank.

Mr. Hutcherson's academic background lays a solid foundation for his professional achievements. His acumen in finance and business strategy, combined with his hands-on experience in corporate administration, will serve as an invaluable asset to Verus Energy.

For more information about Vertus Energy, visit https://vertus-inc.com/.

About Vertus

Vertus Energy HQ in Detroit, MI and has been providing supply & demand side energy services for commercial businesses in the Midwest and northeast markets for the last 26 years. Vertus services help commercial customers improve efficiency, realize their ESG initiatives, and reduce operational costs.

