VERTX AND FLYING CROSS BRING THEIR LATEST PRODUCT INNOVATIONS TO SHOT SHOW 2026

Leaders in EDC packs, apparel, and performance stretch uniforms, Vertx and Flying Cross, will highlight their newest product launches including the expanded Vertx Gamut Series and Daily Carry Series packs as well as Flying Cross' innovative Flex line. Attendees can also look forward to meeting a dynamic lineup of brand ambassadors at the event.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fechheimer, the leading manufacturer of purpose-built apparel and gear for military, law enforcement and prepared civilians, is returning to SHOT Show 2026 to present the latest offerings from its Vertx and Flying Cross brands. Hosted in Las Vegas at the Venetian January 20 to 23, the leading annual gathering for the shooting sports, hunting, outdoor recreation and firearm manufacturing industries will feature a powerful lineup of the two brand's newest and best-selling products which can be experienced firsthand by attendees.

At the Vertx/Flying Cross booth (43357), a range of performance-driven apparel and gear designed for professionals and civilians who demand durability, functionality and adaptability in real-world conditions will be featured. Additionally, well-known brand ambassadors, including world champion shooter Lena Miculek; Dirty Civilian co-founders; Mike Pfeiffer from Last Line of Defense; and popular industry YouTubers Talon Sei and MarineX, will host meet-and-greets.

Flying Cross will also officially launch its latest performance stretch uniform, Prime Flex, during Shot Show. In addition, Vertx will spotlight products including their Daily Carry Series, which was unveiled in 2025 and recently named "Special Operations Combatives Program" Tactical Fanny Pack / Holster of the Year by Guns & Ammo, and the new Gamut Series, which transformed the groundbreaking original into a complete series in commemoration of the bag's 10th anniversary.

"We're thrilled to share our latest offerings with attendees in 2026," said Angela Milligan, Vice President of Marketing at Fechheimer. "We've long set the bar in terms of innovation, durability and functionality, but now we want to ensure everyone better understands the true continuum of solutions we're able to provide to help our customers succeed no matter their mission. This is our new mission, and it begins at Shot Show in Las Vegas on January 20."

The full list of product highlights from both brands at SHOT Show 2026 includes:

Prime Flex – Advanced stretch and comfort engineered for all-day performance

– Advanced stretch and comfort engineered for all-day performance Power Flex – Durable, high-mobility fabric designed for demanding environments

– Durable, high-mobility fabric designed for demanding environments Recon X – A rugged, mission-driven uniform featured exclusively in the booth

– A rugged, mission-driven uniform featured exclusively in the booth LIT Safety Vest – High-visibility innovation designed with tactical utility in mind

– High-visibility innovation designed with tactical utility in mind Gamut Series – Vertx's iconic CCW backpack now comes in multiple sizes with enhanced functionality and design

– Vertx's iconic CCW backpack now comes in multiple sizes with enhanced functionality and design Siege Series – Vertx's first-ever overt bags built for resilience and versatility

– Vertx's first-ever overt bags built for resilience and versatility Daily Carry Series – Three sleek packs designed for everyday readiness

– Three sleek packs designed for everyday readiness Urban Ghost Series – Designed for discreet CCW access with superior function and quality

– Designed for discreet CCW access with superior function and quality Ready Pack X – A classic redesigned with proven features and modern upgrades

About Vertx

Vertx® is a brand of Fechheimer Brothers Company™, owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Over 180 years of product innovation are part of the Vertx Heritage. Vertx specializes in developing world-class products, apparel, bags, accessories, and gear for the outdoor performance, overlanding and tactical gear markets. Vertx is constantly striving to deliver the best features, technology, and innovation because we know that staying ahead of what's next is vital in this ever-changing world.

About Flying Cross

Flying Cross is a leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality, precision-crafted uniform apparel for U.S. Military, Federal and Public Safety markets. Flying Cross is a brand of Fechheimer Brother's Company, which is a subsidiary of the Berkshire Hathaway Company. Flying Cross offers the widest array of stock and custom uniform designs worldwide. Throughout its rich history, Flying Cross has been shaping the way uniforms are made by redefining innovation through function and the use of the most advanced fabric technologies. For more information, visit FlyingCross.com.

SOURCE Fechheimer Brothers Co.