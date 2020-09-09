Verus Mortgage Capital introduces Verus Commercial Real Estate Finance

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verus Mortgage Capital has designated a new division, Verus Commercial Real Estate Finance ("VCREF") to pursue origination opportunities in commercial real estate credit. VCREF is a balance sheet commercial real estate direct lender that will provide capital for a wide range of real estate asset classes nationwide.

VCREF's senior team, which includes Kenneth Witkin and Ricardo Koenigsberger as Co-Presidents and Anthony R. Iervolino as Managing Director, has extensive experience in the commercial real estate business and prides itself in structuring transactions to achieve the diverse goals of its clients. VCREF seeks to add value by providing the most innovative, creative, and quickest lending solutions.

VCREF will initially specialize in offering bridge loans for acquisitions, refinancing, restructurings, discounted payoffs, lease-up stabilizations, and other special situations. Asset types include: Condo Inventory, Hotels/Hospitality, Industrial, Luxury Residential, Investment Properties, Mixed-Use, Mobile Home Parks, Multifamily, Offices, Parking, Retail, and Self-Storage. VCREF's financial products include Senior Loans, B-pieces, Mezzanine Loans, and Preferred Equity. Targeted loans range in size from $1mm to $25mm.

Lending Parameters:

Loan size ranging from $1mm-$25mm

Terms of 1-2 years plus extensions

Rates starting at 7.5%

Loan to value up to 80% on Multifamily. All other asset types up to 70%

Loan to cost up to 80% Origination fees of 0%-2%

Security 1 st & 2 nd Mortgage, Equity Pledge as applicable

Funding time as little as 2 weeks

Amortization interest only

Prepayment anytime without penalty

About Verus Mortgage Capital

Founded in 2015, Verus Mortgage Capital (VMC) is a non-QM correspondent investor backed by Invictus Capital Partners, a leading investment firm. VMC purchases loans in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and focuses solely on the non-agency market. It offers correspondent lenders a wide range of home financing products for credit worthy borrowers.

