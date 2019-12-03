Verus Technology Group hits $10 Million annual revenue milestone from sales of its SkyView Counter UAS (CUAS) products and debuts its next-generation fixed-site system SkyView-DIV2

In addition to advancing its existing products, VTG's 2019 IR&D efforts resulted in the debut of SkyView-DIV2, a next-generation fixed-site CUAS detection platform that brings a host of new and significant capabilities for the most demanding CUAS requirements. SkyView-DIV2 brings simplified setup and configuration, higher precision tracking, simultaneous multi-target detection and tracking, major improvements in detection speed, improved API capabilities for simplified multi-sensor integration, and the same low-false alert and ease-of-use characteristics that our customers expect from all SkyView products. "SkyView-DIV2 directly answers every performance area where we received candid and critical feedback from customers that operate our first-generation fixed-site product and we're extremely pleased with the results that we've demonstrated at independent evaluations conducted throughout the year," said Josh Fisher, Vice President. VTG has completed the development and independent testing of SkyView-DIV2 and has received product orders 2 months in advance of its formal product release in January 2020.

As a demonstrated leader of CUAS detection products, VTG has delivered hundreds of its SkyView CUAS systems around the globe to a diverse user base; protecting personnel and infrastructure from the potential threats of UAS. SkyView CUAS products are employed around the world by US Special Operations Command, US Marine Corps, Department of State, Joint Improvised Threat Defeat Organization, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, and The Intelligence Community. John Abbey added, "the relationships we've built with our customers during testing and fielding of SkyView CUAS products have been essential to our efforts to rapidly deliver and evolve critical CUAS capabilities to personnel and we appreciate the confidence they've placed in VTG and we are honored to support their missions."

Verus Technology Group (VTG) provides Counter Unmanned Aircraft System (CUAS) solutions in support of national security missions for Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian customers plus local and international law enforcement agencies. VTG's commitment to innovation and excellence drives its success. To learn more about our products visit us on our website at www.verustechnologygroup.com.

