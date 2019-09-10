Verus Underwriting Managers, a Berkley company, announced today the launch of its new website.

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The site has a fresh look, improved functionality and expanded content to support the company's mission to provide exceptional service and continuous improvement in all aspects of its operations. With the redesign, clients have access to more information such as fillable applications, appointed broker search, direct contact information, detailed risk appetite and the ability to pull loss reports through an agency portal. The website is currently live and located at the same address: www.verusins.com. Verus updates will also be shared on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/verus-underwriting-managers-llc/).

"We are excited to release this new version to our customers. The new look and enhanced features underscore our message that Verus is 'different'", offers Doug Grant, Verus' Chief Marketing Officer.

About Verus Underwriting Managers

Verus Underwriting Managers is an underwriting management company formed in 2010 as a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, one of the nation's premier commercial lines property casualty insurance providers. Verus targets small to midsize commercial risks in the excess and surplus specialty insurance markets through appointed wholesale brokers and agents. Verus is focused on building a business platform that offers insurance products to meet its business partners' opportunities. Current products include general liability, professional liability (medical and non-medical), and garage. Verus is only accessible through appointed wholesalers. Retail agents can access us through approved wholesalers, which can be located on our website through the Find a Broker feature.

Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued. Certain coverages may be provided through surplus lines insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation through licensed surplus lines brokers. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds. For additional information concerning W. R. Berkley Corporation's insurance company subsidiaries, click here.

Contact: Doug Grant, Chief Marketing Officer, dgrant@verusins.com

