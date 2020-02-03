Verus Underwriting Managers Welcomes Donna Pyle as Chief Underwriting Officer

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verus Underwriting Managers, a Berkley company, announced today that Donna Pyle has joined the company as Chief Underwriting Officer.

Donna brings a variety of experiences and background to Verus. Most recently, she worked for a specialty insurance group as the Vice President of Underwriting. She has also served as the Casualty Operations Manager and Assistant Vice President of Regulatory Compliance for a number of years. Donna provides a balanced approach to technical underwriting meshed with compliance and operational support.

"We are excited for Donna to join our team," said Verus President, Marlo Edwards. "Her background is truly an asset to the team and I am sure it will allow us to expeditiously drive many of our initiatives."

About Verus Underwriting Managers

Verus Underwriting Managers is an underwriting management company formed in 2010 as a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, one of the nation's premier commercial lines property casualty insurance providers. Verus targets small to midsize commercial risks in the excess and surplus specialty insurance markets through appointed wholesale brokers and agents. Verus is focused on building a business platform that offers insurance products to meet its business partners' opportunities. Current products include general liability, professional liability (medical and non-medical), and garage. Verus is only accessible through appointed wholesalers. Retail agents can access us through approved wholesalers, which can be located on our website through the Find a Broker feature.

Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued. Certain coverages may be provided through surplus lines insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation through licensed surplus lines brokers. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds. For additional information concerning W. R. Berkley Corporation's insurance company subsidiaries, click here.

Contact:

Doug Grant

dgrant@verusins.com

804.525.1371

