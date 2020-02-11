Verusen Named a Top 40 Innovative Technology Company

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verusen, an innovator in materials inventory and data management technology, announced today that it has been named a Top 40 Innovative Technology Company by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), the state's leading association dedicated to the promotion and economic advancement of the state's technology industry. TAG will recognize this prestigious group at The Summit 2020 on March 3-4 at the Cobb Galleria Centre.

TAG'S Top 40 Awards recognize Georgia-based technology companies for their innovation, financial impact and efforts in spreading awareness of Georgia's technology initiatives throughout the United States and globally.

"The 2020 Top 40 finalists are an elite group of innovators who represent the very best of Georgia's technology community," said Larry K. Williams, president and CEO of TAG. "The 2020 Top 40 finalists are shining examples of what makes our state such a hotbed for technology and we applaud them for standing out as leaders in Georgia's technology community."

This year's Top 40 were selected from over 100 applications submitted by companies from across Georgia. Companies selected for the "Top 40" will be showcased in an exhibition at The Summit 2020.

"From the onset, Verusen has been dedicated to solving decades-old problems in materials inventory by tackling the challenges in the data foundation by innovatively applying artificial intelligence," said Verusen CEO Paul Noble. "Through our advanced technology, we've been able to help companies across multiple industries build and optimize more connected supply chains―which, in turn, better prepares them for future Industry 4.0 initiatives. We're honored by this recognition, and it only inspires us to continue our work in building greater trust and control over materials data for superior inventory management and procurement."

The TAG event will feature internationally recognized keynote speakers, the Top 40 and Top 10 Innovative Georgia Companies competition, the newest inductee into the Technology Hall of Fame of Georgia, 16 breakout sessions on global trends and a two-day exhibitor showcase.

About Verusen

Verusen is an innovator in materials inventory and data management technology that uses artificial intelligence to reduce working capital and support more agile supply chains. The company's cloud platform harmonizes disparate materials inventory data from ERP and other systems for more proactive materials management, while also providing predictive capabilities that continually optimize inventory allocation and identify procurement needs. Based in Atlanta at the ATDC, Verusen is a SAP.iO company. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn.

ABOUT THE TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION OF GEORGIA (TAG)

TAG's mission is to Connect, Promote, Influence and Educate Georgia's technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Through those four foundational pillars, TAG serves the technology community, helping to support, grow and ignite tech leaders, companies and the overall Georgia economy.

TAG serves more than 30,000 members statewide through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia and Savannah. TAG hosts more than 150 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 26 professional societies.

TAG provides networking and educational programs, celebrates Georgia's technology leaders and companies and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state's economic climate for technology.

Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG-Ed) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information, visit the TAG website or TAG's community website at www.hubga.com. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative, visit www.tagedonline.org.

