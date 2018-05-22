Verve™ Announces Additions To Executive Leadership Team

Madorsky joins Verve from a ten-year tenure at Viant, a division of Meredith where she was most recently Senior Vice President of Sales. A member of the core team that launched the Viant brand, she oversaw the growth of its people-based platform and was instrumental in the marketplace adoption of new products including the beta launch of a Data Lake that offered marketers and data scientists unprecedented access to powerful data assets rivaling Facebook and Google. At Verve, Erin will put her expertise in data, analytics, and identity to work in bringing Verve's managed service and programmatic advertising solutions to an expanding roster of brands and agencies across a wide variety of industries, including retail and CPG, telco, tech, and travel.

"The ad industry is at a pivotal moment," said Madorsky. "True leadership in this space now turns on delivering highly relevant mobile advertising to consumers without comprising even one iota of our industry's necessary and critical focus on consumer privacy. The only means of achieving that combination — authentic value for the user coupled with the protection of their personal information — is judicious application of first-party data to targeting, messaging, and creative. This approach has been a core tenet of Verve's philosophy since its earliest days and I'm thrilled to join a team that truly understands what the future holds for both consumers and our industry."

Galarneau joins Verve from OpenX, the largest independent ad exchange for publishers and demand partners, where he served as VP of Product. Directly prior, he founded Mezzobit, an audience optimization platform acquired by OpenX and he has held executive positions in the publisher world, including COO and digital GM for Newsweek and The Daily Beast, and CTO and Head of Product for New York Magazine. An industry veteran with expertise in building digital media, SaaS, and adtech products, Joseph will lead development of Verve's mobile marketing platform with an emphasis on programmatic; advanced ad products (including video, AR, VR, and IoT); and mobile identity intelligence.

"Thanks to consumers' passion for their mobile devices, Moore's Law remains relevant in the world of advertising technology: keeping pace with the user's elevated expectations means that our industry must continue to advance with exponential speed," said Galarneau. "The companies that thrive in this environment of constant change will be those that continually evolve, not just in response to the demands of advertisers but to the seismic shifts that consumer behavior is creating. Verve's commitment to performance-driven product innovation attracted me to the company, and I'm honored to lead such a critical facet of its business."

These appointments signal Verve's commitment to leading mobile marketing innovation and exceptional client service in a market experiencing a tremendous uptick in demand — in 2018, mobile marketing ad dollars are predicted to reach $75B in the United States, alone. As brands demonstrate mobile marketing maturity by doubling down on first-party mobile device data and mobile content, the opportunities within this expanding market will only increase.

"Location data fuels our mobile platform, but it's our deep bench of innovators that drives our success," said Verve CEO Tom Kenney. "Joseph and Erin will play key roles in driving even more innovation, helping us achieve our strategic plan as we meet the needs of our growing client and partner base. The Verve team and I are excited to welcome them into the fold as 2018 is proving to be a tremendous year of growth as we launch new programmatic, data, and video products."

About Verve™

Verve™ is a location-based mobile marketing platform that connects advertisers with consumers to deliver successful business outcomes. The company's proprietary location intelligence, patented technology, premium mobile inventory, and analytics capabilities empower marketers to identify, reach, and engage consumers with compelling mobile advertising experiences. Headquartered in New York City, Verve has offices in San Diego, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Detroit, and Los Angeles. For information, visit www.verve.com. Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vervemobile

Media Contact

Rachel Pasqua

rachel.pasqua@verve.com

917-683-1688

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verve-announces-additions-to-executive-leadership-team-300652630.html

SOURCE Verve

Related Links

http://www.verve.com

