Verve™ Awarded IAB Tech Lab Open Measurement SDK Certification

NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verve, the leading platform for location-powered programmatic video and display marketing, today announces certification of the Verve SDK 4.0 in the Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) Tech Lab Open Measurement Software Development Kit (OM SDK) initiative. The IAB Tech Lab launched the OM SDK initiative in early 2018 as part of an industry-wide effort to bring greater efficiency to third-party viewability and verification measurement of in-app ads; its stamp of approval ushers Verve into a select group of companies that have met rigorous IAB Tech Lab standards for ensuring transparency in mobile advertising.

The IAB Tech Lab focuses on eradicating barriers around growth in a media industry where fraud is still of the highest concern. According to eMarketer, as of January 2019, 69% of U.S. agency executives and 52.6% of brand professionals cite fraud as the most significant deterrent to investing in digital. The OM SDK is a crucial and long-awaited tool to accelerate that investment while safeguarding brands' and agencies' media spend. To date, supporting viewability and measurement has necessitated a complicated and time-consuming process, including the addition of multiple third-party viewability and measurement partners into one's SDK. The native libraries of the IAB Tech Lab OM SDK streamline this undertaking, allowing publishers to enable the easy inclusion of vendors that they choose.

"We're proud to deliver IAB Tech Lab OM SDK Certification as an integral element of the Verve SDK 4.0," said Mark Fruehan, EVP Velocity Programmatic Marketplace at Verve. "The OM SDK solves for greater flexibility and faster implementation of the in-app measurement our industry needs to thrive. Certification ensures that all Verve's SDK-driven ad formats are measurable with an advertiser's choice of third-party partners across all inventory for both programmatic and managed service campaigns."

The IAB Tech Lab's efforts have received considerable industry support, including endorsement by the Media Ratings Council (The MRC), known for its stringent certification processes. At just over one year post-launch, more than 30 prominent media and ad tech companies have adopted it, and the OM SDK is enabled on more than 2 billion mobile devices around the world.

"Brands are eager to make more significant marketing investments in mobile and particularly in-app," said Dennis Buchheim, Executive Vice President and General Manager, IAB Tech Lab. "The OM SDK is the catalyst needed to help brands engage with confidence. A simplified route to integrating verification partners frees up both buyers and sellers to move faster with flexibility and transparency. We're excited to see buyers, sellers, and measurement platforms coming together in support of the OM SDK and OM SDK-enabled media."

Verve was officially awarded full IAB Tech Lab OM SDK certification for both iOS and Android in May 2019. To learn more about the Verve SDK 4.0 and our work with the IAB Tech Lab, please visit www.verve.com/SDK. To learn more about the IAB Tech Lab and the OM SDK, please visit https://iabtechlab.com/OMSDK.

About Verve

Verve™ powers mobile marketing through Movement Science™, successfully connecting brands with their customers across smartphones, digital out-of-home, connected TV, and the many emerging screens of the modern consumer journey. Our proprietary location intelligence, patented technology, premium mobile inventory, and analytics capabilities empower marketers to reach consumers with compelling mobile advertising experiences that drive engagement and sales in both the digital and physical worlds.

Headquartered in New York City, Verve has offices in San Diego, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Los Angeles. For more information on Verve, visit verve.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

