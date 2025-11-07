Verve Cloud, Inc. Announces NPS Score of 36

Results Reflect Deep Client Trust and Lasting Partnerships

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verve Cloud, Inc. ("Verve" or the "Company"), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business ("SMB") market, today announced that they achieved a Net Promoter Score® "NPS" of 36 in their annual NPS customer survey.

The NPS Score of 36, which is considered "great" on the NPS scale, underscores the company's continued success in building trusted, long-term relationships with clients and delivering reliable, high-quality UCaaS solutions in a rapidly evolving communications landscape.

"Achieving an NPS score of 36, which is significantly above most of our industry peers, is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the consistency of the services we deliver," said Derek Gietzen, CEO of Verve. "In this industry, strong relationships are built on partnership, reliability and responsiveness. This score shows the confidence our clients have in our ability to connect them—literally and figuratively—with what matters most to their business."

For the last 9 years, Verve and its prior subsidiaries have received NPS scores in the Good or Great category. Verve also conducts ongoing CSAT surveys for all customer interactions with the company, consistently achieving CSAT scores with a satisfaction rate greater than 95%.

About Verve Cloud, Inc.

Verve is a nationwide provider of cloud-hosted services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) and broadband connectivity solutions for the small to medium-sized business ("SMB") market. Verve has been certified as a Great Place To Work for six consecutive years and strives to provide great experiences to its employees, partners, and clients. To learn more, please visit: www.vervecloud.com.

