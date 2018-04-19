Verve™ Hires Mobile Industry Veteran Mark Fruehan to Lead Enterprise Platform Initiatives

NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Verve™, the global leader in location-powered mobile marketing, today announced that Mark Fruehan has been appointed to the newly created role of EVP, Enterprise Platforms, effective immediately. Reporting to CEO Tom Kenney, Fruehan will guide go-to-market strategy and scale demand for the company's programmatic, enterprise, and indoor location solutions.

Mark Fruehan EVP, Enterprise Platforms

As 2018 progresses, it is evident that brands are moving away from traditional silos and approaching mobile as a fundamental connective tissue, something Gartner terms mobile marketing maturity. This maturity brings with it a more sophisticated understanding of the value of first-party location data and a need to leverage this valuable resource in a variety of new ways.

"Since 2005, Verve has enabled mobile experiences that inspire real-life actions for some of the most influential brands in the world," said Kenney. "Our commitment to innovation keeps us ahead in a rapidly evolving industry, delivering new programmatic and enterprise solutions and adding robust enhancements to our ability to measure in-store and out-of-store consumer behavior. Mark Fruehan, an industry pioneer in technology, wireless communications, and mobile, is the ideal leader to drive the Platform business and we're delighted to welcome him to the team."

As EVP, Enterprise Platforms, Fruehan will lead the growth of several key components of Verve's business including programmatic solutions and the integration of emerging sensor-powered opportunities such as beacons and Bluetooth in-store lighting, which are used to collect and analyze location signals for consumer activation. He will also oversee Verve's enterprise reseller business, with a focus on growing partnerships and deepening the service provided to millions of SMBs, multi-location businesses, and major brands.

Most recently, Fruehan co-founded and led sales and business development for Botworx, a global enterprise chatbot platform. His roots in mobile and wireless run deep, with leadership roles at Opera, AdMarvel, and Verisign and a prominent presence as an advisor, board member, and investor to early stage ventures and established tech companies alike.

"The original location-powered mobile marketing company, Verve is a powerhouse of innovation and a brand I've been watching closely since my own early days in this industry," said Fruehan. "Tom and his team have always been far ahead of the competition, helping their customers leverage location as the clearest signal of intent and predictor of behavior when the rest of the industry was still focused on the humble geofence. I'm honored to join such a visionary company and excited to help more of Verve's customers achieve mobile marketing maturity in 2018."

About Verve™

Verve™ is a location-based mobile marketing platform that connects advertisers with consumers to deliver successful business outcomes. The company's proprietary location intelligence, patented technology, premium mobile inventory, and analytics capabilities empower marketers to identify, reach, and engage consumers with compelling mobile advertising experiences. For more information, visit www.verve.com. Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vervemobile

Contact: Rachel Pasqua, (917) 683-1688, rachel.pasqua@verve.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verve-hires-mobile-industry-veteran-mark-fruehan-to-lead-enterprise-platform-initiatives-300632900.html

SOURCE Verve

Related Links

http://www.verve.com

